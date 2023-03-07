City Winery Boston Presents THE LOST WEEKEND-THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG This Month

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975.During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment.

A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at City Winery Boston on Saturday, March 18 from 1pm-5pm and Sunday, March 19 1pm-4pm.

The exhibition entitled, The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang coincides with the feature film documentary The Lost Weekend : A Love Story that premieres in theaters beginning April 13th. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public and all works are available to purchase.

May Pang will be in attendance at City Winery Boston and signing copies of her fine art photographs for customers.

Billed as "a weekend that lasted 18 months and a love story that took 50 years to tell, "The Lost Weekend : A Love Story(from Iconic Releasing)explores the 18-month relationship (1973-1975) that John Lennon spent with May Pang, his Chinese American assistant turned lover (on Yoko Ono's insistence and which she came to regret).Advance tickets to the film premiere screening are on sale now at: https://www.thelostweekendtickets.com/?campaign=IconicYT. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/6v07NzukoZU

With May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles-with the albums "Mind Games", "Walls and Bridges", which included his only #1 Hit Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with Rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo among others. Also, on that album Pang can be heard on the song "#9 Dream" where she whispers John's name in the song. Another song on the album "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" was written about Pang.Pang chronicles it all revisiting her younger self, as a naïve 22-year-old experiencing her first unforgettable love.

Pang has also published three books on her times with Lennon including Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend and Instamatic Karma featuring photos from her private archives.

Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with his family and his friends, which ultimately led to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a memorable jam session between the two Beatles. Pang also arranged for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in almost three years. One of Pang's photographs of Julian Lennon graces the cover of Julian's latest album entitled "Jude."

Lennon also went into the studio with friend Harry Nilsson during this time and produced his album "Pussy Cats." It was during this time that Pang rented a house in Santa Monica and moved in with Lennon and fellow partiers Ringo Starr, Keith Moon (The Who) and Harry Nilsson. Several photos from this time also appear in the exhibition.

The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life. Pang's photos will be on display and available to purchase for two days only. Check out the show and meet May Pang at City Winery Boston,80 Beverly Street, Boston, MAfor two days only, Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, 2023.

WHO: May Pang, John Lennon's lover and companion during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which took place from late 1973 through 1975.

WHAT:A photographic exhibition and sale entitled The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang featuring candid photos of John Lennon and friends to coincide with the feature film documentary on May Pang and John Lennon's relationship The Lost Weekend - A Love Story premiering on April 13th.

WHEN: Saturday, March 18 - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday, March 19 - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

WHERE: City Winery,80 Beverly St., Boston, MA 02114(617) 933-8047