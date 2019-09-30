Christopher Lydon Joins Cast Of SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL

Christopher Lydon has been cast as the Reverend John Ward in "Saltonstall's Trial" a new play about the Salem Witch Trials on stage at The Larcom Theatre in Beverly, Mass., October 17-27.

Lydon, a Boston native, is a well-known media personality and author. He was the original host of The Connection, produced by WBUR and syndicated to other NPR stations, and for Open Source, a WBUR program.

Lydon is not new to theatre, he appeared in "Chekhov Stories" at Gloucester Stage, and in "The Children of Herakles" with Peter Sellars for the American Repertory Theater. "Saltonstall's Trial", co-written by Myriam Cyr and Michael Cormier, tells the story Nathaniel Saltonstall, the only judge to question the rush to judgement against the accused witches. Saltonstall's search for the truth puts him on trial and his family in peril.

The full-stage production of "Saltonstall Trials: The Salem witch trial's untold story" will have only 10 performances October 17, 18, 19, 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and October 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.50.

The historic Larcom Theatre, in Beverly's central arts district just a short walk from the train station, is a lovingly restored 560-seat venue built in 1912. Known for its spectacular acoustics, the Larcom boasts many original elegant features that add to the overall entertainment experience.

Tickets are available at www.punctuate4.org





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You