Chris Janson Set To Perform In Glen Allen This June

Chris Janson will perform at SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion on Friday, June 5, 2026. The concert is part of the 2026 National Headliners series presented at the outdoor venue in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through January 29, while supplies last. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.

Janson is a Grand Ole Opry member and an award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter whose catalog includes multiple Number One singles. His songs include “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes,” “All I Need Is You,” and “Done,” along with additional certified releases such as “Drunk Girl” and “Holdin’ Her.” His songwriting credits also include recordings by artists such as Tim McGRaw, LoCash, and Hank Williams Jr. Janson has received honors including an ACM Award, an iHeartRadio Country Song of the Year award, and multiple NSAI “Top 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” awards. His latest album, Wild Horses, is currently available.

Insiders Club memberships and season passes for the 2026 SERVPRO After Hours Concerts season are now on sale. Memberships provide early access to tickets, while season passes offer admission to the National Headliners at Innsbrook series, the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, or both. Additional concerts scheduled for the 2026 season include appearances by The Marshall Tucker Band, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, Yachtley Crew, Little River Band, and The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, with more events to be announced.

Tickets for Chris Janson’s June 5 performance will be available online and by phone through the venue’s ticketing service.