Cheyenne Jackson To Round Out Broadway In Worcester's 2024-2025 Season

Stage and screen star Cheyenne Jackson will join Broadway in Worcester's 2024-2025 season. Jackson replaces the previously announced Gavin Creel who tragically passed away in September following a battle with cancer.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, Broadway in Worcester will present Cheyenne Jackson's concert, Signs of Life at the Jean McDonough Art Center's BrickBox Theater. Jackson will round out Broadway in Worcester's 2024-2025 season that has previously included Megan Hilty, currently starring in Broadway's hit musical comedy Death Becomes Her, and two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole with Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch.

Grammy-nominated Cheyenne Jackson is a multi-talented stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter. Cheyenne was most recently seen in "Call Me Kat," the "Saved By The Bell" revival, "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," and Disney's "Descendants 3." Cheyenne starred in the HBO biopic of Liberace, "Behind the Candelabra," and appeared in "American Woman," "Full Circle," "Glee," and "30 Rock." He originated the role of Matthew in the off-Broadway musical Altar Boyz and starred in All Shook Up. Additional Broadway credits include Xanadu, Damn Yankees, Finian's Rainbow, The Performers, and Into the Woods. Cheyenne has also appeared in numerous films, including "The Green," "Love is Strange," "Price Check," "A Beautiful Now," and the Oscar-nominated "United 93."

After his acclaimed sold out run at 54 Below last year, this Emmy and Grammy- nominated luminary brings his infectious charm and powerhouse vocals to Worcester with Signs of Life, a musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood, and the cosmic twists that have shaped his remarkable path. In Signs of Life, Cheyenne invites audiences on a deeply personal and uproariously funny exploration of the universe's subtle cues, from toe-tapping melodies to saucy showbiz anecdotes, prepare for an unforgettable night filled with whimsy, laughter, and the sheer joy of a perfectly imperfect night of shared experience. Songs include works by COLDPLAY, Cole Porter, Lady Gaga, Jason Robert Brown and Bernstein.

In a statement Broadway in Worcester founder Eric Butler shared, "I am thrilled that Cheyenne is able to join Megan and Christine for our 2024-2025 season. Cheyenne is the quintessential Broadway leading man having been celebrated for both his charm and depth as a performer. Worcester audiences will be delighted by the night of entertainment Cheyenne has in store for us!"

Single tickets are available for $55 to $115, A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include premium seats, a Broadway in Worcester swag bag, and a post-show meet and greet with photo opportunity.

