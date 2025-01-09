Cherry Street Music Presents Classical WITH A TWIST: LOVE IS ALL AROUND At The Allen Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The newest edition of Cherry Street Music's chamber music series presents Classical with a Twist: Love is All Around, on Sunday, February 2nd at The Allen Center in West Newton (MA). Tickets and information are available at newtonculture.org.

Allison Eldredge, Cherry Street Music's Artistic Director and cellist will perform romantic works expressing the sounds of love by Debussy, Bizet and others with pianist Dina Vainshtein. The “twist” for the concert will be delivered by the TEens, young voices of Temple Emanuel Newton coached by Eugenia Gerstein. David Rosemberg, Maia Leibler-Tolea, Liora Russcol, Rebecca Gansner, and Max Stober will be performing songs of love and friendship from around the world. The concert finale will be a performance of one of the world's favorite songs done in a collaboration with all the artists.

Since winning the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant at 19, solo cellist Allison Eldredge, Cherry Street Music's Artistic Director, has been performing from Berlin to Moscow to Tokyo to Beijing to Amsterdam to Carnegie Hall as soloist with many of the world's great orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Montreal Symphony, Moscow Virtuosi, Academy of St. Martin in the Field and the Royal Philharmonic and performed with such distinguished conductors as Daniel Barenboim, Zubin Mehta, Andre Previn, Charles Dutoit, Leonard Slatkin, Krzysztof Penderecki, Yevgeny Svetlanov, Hans Vonk and Jaap van Zweden. Chamber Music collaborations have included performances with Yo-Yo Ma, Joshua Bell, Gil Shaham, Andre Previn, and Shmuel Ashkenasi. In addition to serving as Cherry Street Music Artistic Director, Allison, a Newton resident, is the Allen Center's Artist in Residence.

Dina Vainshtein, a daughter of two pianists, studied at the prestigious Gnessin Russian Academy of Music in Moscow. Ms. Vainshtein received the Special Prize for the Best Collaborative Pianist at the 1998 International Tchaikovsky Competition. She has collaborated with violinists Miriam Fried, Yura Lee, Karen Gomyo, Chad Hoopes, Caroline Goulding, Zina Schiff, Alexi Kenney, and Angelo Yu; cellists Natasha Brofsky and Amit Peled; as well as the Borromeo String Quartet. Ms. Vainshtein moved to the United States in 2000 to attend the Cleveland Institute of Music and has performed at Alice Tully Hall, Weill Recital Hall, the Caramoor Festival, Music@Menlo, Ravinia Festival, and the Music Academy of the West. For nearly a decade, Ms. Vainshtein has been affiliated with the New England Conservatory and the Walnut Hill School, where she teaches chamber music.

Eugenia Gerstein has been at Temple Emanuel for 25 years as the Choral director and music educator. Eugenia graduated from Ural Conservatory magna cum laude with a master's degree in choral conducting and received her bachelor's degree in music education and in Teaching music theory from Moscow Music teachers' College. She also holds a diploma in Piano playing from Moscow Music school. A native of Moscow, Eugenia came to the USA in 1994 with her son Kirill Gerstein, a music prodigy, who became the youngest student at Berklee College of Music at age 14. Subsequently Kirill Gerstein has become a world renown pianist, performing with leading orchestras. In 1997 her husband, Leonid was allowed to leave Russia and was reunited with Eugenia and Kirill. In addition to her work at Temple Emanuel, Eugenia works with Solomon Schechter Day School and has a private piano studio in Newton.

About The Allen Center

The Allen Center (TAC) is an Arts & Cultural Center in West Newton, MA, owned and operated by the Newton Cultural Alliance (NCA). The Allen Center's historic facility is the beacon of arts and culture in the City of Newton, a unique space dedicated to the creative community. The renovation of the facility was completed spring of 2021, and, as with the case of many performance venues, has slowly been expanding its programming over two years. Since that time, the offerings of TAC have broadened. In the Fall of 2022, the NCA established an Artist in Residence and invited Allison Eldredge, international concert cellist, to fill the position. Cherry Street Music is the chamber music series of The Allen Center.

Cherry Street Music presents Classical with a Twist: Love is All Around on Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM at The Allen Center, 35 Webster Street, Newton MA. Tickets and information are available at newtonculture.org.

