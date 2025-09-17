Charlie Berens to Bring LOST & FOUND Comedy Tour to Boston’s Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician, and creator of the viral sensation The Manitowoc Minute, Charlie Berens will bring his LOST & FOUND Comedy Tour to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Berens has become one of the Midwest’s most beloved comedic voices, selling out nationwide tours and building on the success of his debut special Midwest Goodbye and follow-up Good Old Fashioned Tour, which played 127 shows across 88 cities. His Midwest Survival Guide became a New York Times bestseller and has been optioned for television development.

In addition to his stand-up, Berens hosts the Cripescast podcast, which features wide-ranging conversations with musicians, comedians, farmers, scientists, athletes, and creators about their Midwest roots and stories. He also co-hosts the Bellied Up podcast with “Myles the You Betcha Guy,” taking live calls from listeners around the world.

Berens’ creative output also extends into music. In 2020, he released the comedy/bluegrass album Unthawed with Adam Greuel of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, which topped the Billboard Bluegrass chart. Their follow-up, Dive Bar Dinner, also charted nationally. Beyond the stage, Berens has been featured in a national Target campaign, served as ambassador for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and launched his own Berens Old Fashioned Brandy, available across Wisconsin.

Throughout his career, Berens has built a dedicated fan base by blending comedy with authenticity and his signature Midwest perspective.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on sale beginning Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time at charlieberens.com.