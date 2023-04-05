Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kalos will perform live at Club Passim April 27, 2023, at 8:00 PM.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Celtic Roots Trio Kalos Celebrates Release Of New Album At Club Passim

Celtic roots trio Kalos will perform an eclectic mix of instrumentals and songs at Club Passim April 27. The group will be celebrating the release of their new album, "Headland," which is due out hours before the band takes the stage at the legendary music listening room in Harvard Square. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

Ryan McKasson, Eric McDonald and Jeremiah McLane are masters of tradition who purposefully explore the dark corners floating on its edges. Their individual artistry is enhanced when together. In short, the sum creates a greater whole. The result is an alluring complexity, full of spontaneous musicality.

Pulling from parallel strands of influence, they set the standard for traditional repertoire with an underlying drive and pulse charged with rhythmic electricity, culminating in a swirling level of intensity. An air of mystery and adventure pervades a sound compelling enough to transcend boundaries and appeal to music lovers of all stripes. Devon Leger of Hearth Music says, "This trio really shows how masterful musicians listen and play off each other."

Kalos' music asks to be shared live, and performance is the band's heart and forte. Their partnership stretches beyond the music, born of fast friendships formed at the band's origin and exhibited in their playfulness on stage, with organic banter and good humor to go along with the music. They create an environment of their own design, drawing in listeners without pretense. Despite living active musical lives thousands of miles apart these musicians have committed to working together to forge a new musical path.

Click here to listen to Kalos most recent single "Fare Thee Well"

Kalos will perform live at Club Passim April 27, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Tickets ($20) are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. These policies are subject to change. For updates, please visit passim.org.




