Cassie Swartz To Present Holiday Concert At Winchendon Historical Society

The Winchendon Historical Society will host an intimate holiday concert by vocalist Cassie Swartz on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 5 p.m.

The one-night event offers Central Massachusetts audiences a 75-minute program of Christmas classics, ballads, and selections centered on community and the season. The performance will take place inside the Society’s decorated Victorian mansion.

Swartz will be joined by pianist Dave Twiss, with guest performers Joe Sawyer and Shannon Green. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

“This concert is about bringing our community together at Christmastime—to share the joy of the season and to give back. We are honored to support the Wonderfund charity, which brings Christmas magic to children associated with DCF. It's a privilege to unite our voices for a cause that matters,” Swartz said.

Swartz is a Boston–based vocal coach, actress, concert artist, and producer. After a recording of “Music of the Night” drew the attention of producers at America’s Got Talent, she made her New York concert debut at Birdland Jazz Club alongside Broadway’s James Barbour. She later produced and headlined a sold-out veterans’ benefit at Feinstein’s/54 Below featuring guest artist Jeremy Stolle. Her work continues across New York and Boston, and her regional stage credits include Annie, Les Misérables, Sister Act, Beauty and the Beast, Shrek, and The Little Mermaid.