Cape Rep Theatre Reveals Upcoming Season Lineup

Cape Rep Theatre has announced its 38th season with a line up of programming, including world premiere musicals, regional premieres and new works on our Indoor and Outdoor Stages.

The Indoor Theater season opened with the world premiere of a new musical commissioned by Cape Rep, Archibald Avery, by Paddo, Seamus and Macklin Devine playing April 12 through May 7, followed by the Cape premieres of A Man of No Importance, the charming musical from the Tony Award winning writers of Ragtime, July 6 through August 5. The fall will feature the premiere of a new one woman show staring beloved actress/singer Trish LaRose backed by a stellar 6 piece band in Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House, October 19 - November 12 and our season will wrap with a surprise at the end of the year November 24 - December 17.

The Outdoor Theater season will open June 7th with the return of the enchanting fable, Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane June 25 - August 12. The Outdoor Theater will also host Cape Rep's Summer Children's Series, June 28 - August 31, with Something, the family musical, and Puppets, Paul and Mary: You, Me, Trees & the Sea with puppeteer Mary Wilson and singer/songwriter Paul Kehoe.

In addition, Cape Rep will present a limited run of the nationally acclaimed one woman show, The Pianist of Willesden Lane, August 16 through 27.

Cape Rep's 2023 season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air, SBS One Source, Friends' Marketplace, Cove Road Real Estate, Secure Storage, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, Cape Cod Linen Rental, RPM Carpets & Floor Coverings Kevin Eosco/Today Real Estate, and The Hot Chocolate Sparrow.

Archibald Avery

Music & Lyrics by Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine, Macklin Devine

Directed by Maura Hanlon

April 12 - May 7

Wednesday - Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

In the Indoor Theater

Tickets $40, 25 and under $25

Writers writing the story of a writer trying to write a story. Archibald Avery is the tale of a writer desperately trying to avoid writing the story that wants to be told. As his deadline fast approaches, he finds himself battling for creative control. But who is he battling, himself or his characters? This thrilling new musical is told through all original music and storytelling created by Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Macklin Devine. It is a fascinating exploration of the creative process.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

Adapted by Dwayne Hartford from the book by Kate DiCamillo

Directed by Maura Hanlon

June 25 - August 12

Sunday - Thursday June 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Sunday/Monday July 9, 10, 16. 17, 23, 24. 30, 31

Tuesday - Saturday August 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

All shows at 7:30 pm

In the Outdoor Theater

Tickets $25

Edward Tulane is a vain porcelain rabbit, more concerned with his wardrobe than the affection of Abilene, the little girl who loves him. Lost overboard on a trip abroad, Edward begins a 20-year journey to learn what it means to love, the pain of losing that love, and the courage it takes to love again. This beautiful theatrical adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's award-winning tale is ensemble storytelling at its best. Do not mistake this for a children's show; this captivating story is for adults as well as families, and tackles important themes of love and loss.

A Man of No Importance

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on a Film "A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE"

Directed by Art Devine

Musical Direction by Scott Storr

"A Man of No Importance" Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

July 6 - August 5

Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

In the Indoor Theater

Tickets $40, 25 and under $25

Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, A Man of No Importance is a tender and beautifully woven tale of love, friendship and coming to terms with who we are by the Tony Award winning team of Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Alfie Byrne, a bus driver in 1964 Dublin, heart holds secrets that he can't share with anyone but his imagined confidante, Oscar Wilde. When he attempts to put on an amateur production of Wilde's Salome in the local church hall, he confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name" and reveals the redemptive power of theater and true friendship.

Trish LaRose: Come On-A My House

Conceived by Trish LaRose

Written by Trish LaRose & Maura Hanlon

Directed by Maura Hanlon

Musical Director Michael Dunford

October 19 - November 12

Thursday - Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

In the Indoor Theater

Tickets $40, 25 and under $25

Inspired by the brilliance of legendary one woman shows from the likes of Bette Midler and Chita Rivera, Trish LaRose weaves story and song into a show filled with heart, sass and laughs! Backed by a stellar six-piece band, Trish invites you on a candid, eclectic journey about life as a New Yorker, becoming a mother, and discovering her inherent connection to Puerto Rico goes deeper than she could have imagined. Trish leaves no stone unturned with a diverse song list spanning Sondheim to Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Rosemary Clooney.

Special Events

The Pianist of Willesden Lane

Based on the book The Children of Willesden Lane by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen

Adapted and directed by Hershey Felder

August 16 - 27

In the Indoor Theater

Set in Vienna in 1938 and in London during the Blitz, The Pianist of Willesden Lane tells the true and inspirational story of Lisa Jura, a young Jewish pianist who is dreaming about her concert debut at Vienna's storied Musikverein concert hall. But with the issuing of new ordinances under the Nazi regime, everything for Lisa changes, except for her love of music and the pursuit of her dream.

After a sold-out run at the Kennedy Center and theaters across the country, Grammy-nominated pianist Mona Golabek performs some of the world's most beloved music as she shares her mother's riveting true story of survival. The Pianist of Willesden Lane is infused with hope and invokes the life-affirming power of music.