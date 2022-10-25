Cape Rep Theatre Presents PRELUDE TO A KISS Next Month

Cape Rep Theatre will present Prelude to a Kiss, written by Craig Lucas, directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater November 10 thru December 4 Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, and Wednesday, November 30 at 7 pm. Tickets are $32. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, November 11th. Group rates and Student Rush tickets available, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

About Prelude to a Kiss

Written by Craig Lucas

Christopher Gould, Suzanne Golden and Dodger Productions presented The Circle Repertory Company Production of PRELUDE TO A KISS on Broadway.

Original New York City production by Circle Repertory Company.

Commissioned and originally produced by South Coast Repertory with support from The National Endowment for the Arts.

Directed by Maura Hanlon

Set Design by Ryan McGettigan

Lighting Design by Susan Nicholson

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

Stage Management by Tori Mondello

Peter and Rita meet and are instantly soulmates. But when a mysterious old man shows up at their wedding, the explosive power of a simple kiss triggers a journey about love, life and making the most of the time we are given. As the songs says, "Although it's just a simple melody....You could turn it to a symphony" -winner of the Obie award for Best New Play, Tony nominee for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist.

The cast features a stellar ensemble of Cape Rep favorites including Art Devine, Seton Brown, Chelsey Jo Brown, Jade Schuyler, Paul Schuyler and Justin Brymer.

Cape Rep Theatre's 2022 season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air, Zudy, SBS One Source, Friends' Marketplace, Cove Road Real Estate, Secure Storage, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, the knack, Cape Cod Linen Rental, RPM Carpets & Floor Coverings, and Apt Cape Cod.

All performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. For the health and safety of our audiences we will be asking our patrons to take the following steps: All patrons will be required to wear a mask during performances. All Cape Rep staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Cape Rep's 2022 season opened with the regional premiere of Tumacho, May 26 - June 12, in the Indoor Theater followed by the music and spoken word performance, A Symphony of Crickets, based on the poetry of Charles Coe August 29 & 30. The Indoor Theater hosted the world premiere of the new work, From the Heart of the Wreck, August 17 - September 10, conceived and written by Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler based on the legend of the wreck of the Whydah and our season will close with the romantic comedy Prelude to a Kiss November 10 - December 4 and the return engagement of A Symphony of Crickets December 9 - 11. Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater featured the hit musical Mamma Mia!, July 6 - August 14. Our daytime children's programs featured Click Clack Moo Cows That Type based on the beloved book by Doreen Cronin, June 29 - September 1, and the charming Someone's in the Kitchen with Puppets, Paul & Mary June 28 - August 30.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.