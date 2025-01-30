California Psych-Folk Singer-Songwriter Mariee Siou Set To Play At Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multicultural singer-songwriter Mariee Siou is set to play at Club Passim on February 26. Touring in support of her latest music from her EP “Circle of Signs,” she will also play a collection of her older material in the evening.

Mariee Siou has been a fixture in the Neo-folk scene since her 2007 debut album "Faces in the Rocks"—now acclaimed as a cult classic in the indie music world. She is revered for her delicate fingerpicking and poetic mysticism on the guitar, often drawing immense feeling from the ether through a voice of soft potency and otherworldly wordsmithing. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Mariee Siou has toured extensively in Europe and the US and opened for acclaimed artists like Mazzy Star, Buffy St. Marie, Bert Jansch, Brightblack Morning Light, Bonnie' Prince' Billy, and Joanna Newsom. Through music, she attempts to fill a cultural void left by severed connections to her Polish, Hungarian, and Indigenous North American heritages and to address the broader cultural voids Americans feel today.

“Circle of Signs” was recorded in the Sierra Nevada Foothills in the spring of 2022, engineered by Oz Fritz (Tom Waits Mule Variations, Blood Money), and produced by Siou. The recordings on this EP are built around Mariee's signature acoustic fingerpicking and voice, but with the introduction of soprano saxophone and various winds played by virtuoso Patrick McGee—creating a windscape: horns and flutes are interlaced with strong percussion, voice, and guitars, creating space and cushioning for Mariee's eco-mystic poetry to weave through and be given lift by.

Mariee Siou will perform at Club Passim on Wednesday, February 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

