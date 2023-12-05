BroadwayWorld Boston Awards December 5th Standings

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Donnie Norton & Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR BIG BAND - The Company Theatre 22%

Abby Mueller - UNBREAKABLE - Break a Leg Theater Works 13%

Steve Bass - A SWINGIN' AFFAIR - The Company Theatre 12%

Daniel Webber - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 8%

Harry Ohlson - UNBREAKABLE - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

James Jackson Jr - JAMES JACKSON JR SINGS! - Post Office Cafe 6%

Casey Hatch - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Jon DiPrima - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Ken Kawa - THOROUGHLY MODERN MUSICALS - Case Theatre Boosters 6%

Erin Maitland - AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM, SCHWARTZ, AND WEBBER - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Jo Brisbane - MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 5%

Letta Neely - PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT - A Revolution of Values Theatre Project 3%

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Kelli O'Hara - BROADWAY IN WORCESTER PRESENTS KELLI O'HARA - JMAC 15%

Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky - BROADWAY IN WORCESTER PRESENTS JESSIE MUELLER AND SETH RUDETSKY - Prior Performing Arts Center 13%

Sarah deLima - THE LADIES WHO LUNCH - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 12%

Yewande Odetoyinbo - UPLIFT CONCERT - Reagle Music Theatre 11%

Allison Case - WOMEN IN MUSIC - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

Paul Rescigno and Robbie Rescigno - THE RESCIGNOS: FRANKLINCENSE - THE BLACK BOX 8%

James Jackson Jr - ON BROADWAY... & MORE - Provincetown Theater 6%

Jimmy Tingle - JIMMY TINGLE TONIGHT! - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Robert Saoud - MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC - Napoleon Room/Club Cafe Boston 5%

Serge Clivio - SERGE CLIVIO: JOY LIVE - Regent Theatre 4%

Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST - Seaglass Theater Company 2%

Maddie Lam - CANDELIGHT CONCERT - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%

Julia Watkins - ELECTRIFY THE NIGHT - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 2%

Natalja Sticco - ECHOES OF MY HEART - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Natalja Sticco - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Tereza Kralova - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

BK Davis - LIVE - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Max Dread Minaya - NOMENEE/PERFORMANCE - Performance 1%

Ondrej Potucek - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 0%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 19%

Brad Reinking - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 14%

Will Fafard Jr. - THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 9%

DJ Kostka - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Jen Bertolino, Susan Chebookjian, Di Longtin, Suzanne Neuman, and Karen Rogers - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 7%

Sydney T. Grant - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 7%

Thayne Jasperson - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Brad Reinking - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Erin Verina - HEATHERS - Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 5%

Lauren Ambrose - FOOTLOOSE - Broken Leg Productions 3%

Brad Reinking - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

P.J. Terranova - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Teri Shea - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Burlington players 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

Brooklyn Toli - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 10%

Dylan Kerr - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

Taavon Gamble - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 9%

Rachel Bertone - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 9%

Taryn Herman - PIPPIN - Firehouse Arts Center 8%

Daniel Forest Sullivan - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

Larry Sousa - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Wheelock Family Theater 6%

Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

Ilyse Robbins - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Julia Deter - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 3%

Taavon Gamble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Patrick O'Neill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Rick Faugno - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Saxon Pierce - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 26%

Paulie Devlin - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 13%

Lisa Belsky - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 11%

Laura Dillon - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 10%

Meg McEvoy-Duane - CINDERELLA - Break a Leg Theater Works 10%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Leslie Held - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 6%

Carol Sherry - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Anna Silva - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Kat Lawrence - ROMEO & JULIET - CSC’s Stage2 4%

Bridget Austin-Weiss - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Anna Silva - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sydney Hawes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 21%

Merrie Whitney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 9%

Kelly Baker - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 9%

Emerald City Costumes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 8%

Rebecca Shannon Butler - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 7%

Catherine Stramer - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 6%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Kelly Baker - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Emerald City Theatrical - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Nancy Leary - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Gail Astrid Buckley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Jennifer Paar - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Kat Lawrence - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 4%

Chelsea Kerl Phelps - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Jennifer Paar - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David R. Gammons - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre 2%

Seth Bodie - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Hunter Gannet - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Best Dance Production (Professional)

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 32%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 20%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 18%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 15%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 13%

FOXY - Kairos Dance Theater 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 12%

Zoe Bradford - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 8%

Alexandra Dietrich - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

Brad Reinking & Stefani Wood - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 8%

Michael Jay & Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Vito Abate - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 5%

Corey Cadigan - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Laura Marie Duncan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 5%

Adam Joy - SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 4%

Zoe Bradford - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 4%

Erin verina and Kristy Errera-solomon - HEATHERS - Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 4%

Dana Siegal - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 4%

Wesley Savick - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Jason Hair-Wynn - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

Steve Ross - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 3%

Terry Brady - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Amy Kaser - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Art Devine - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

John Kennedy - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

P.J. Terranova - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Jennifer Hemphill - ROCK OF AGES - Theatre workshop Nantucket 1%

Donna Wresinski - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 1%

Holly Hansen - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 1%

Donna Wresinski - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Cotuit Center for the Arts 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Elizabeth Bettencourt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 9%

Maddie Roth - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

Raye Lynn Mercer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Julia Deter - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 8%

Rachel Bertone - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 7%

Alex Timers - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 7%

Paul Daigneault - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

Taavon Gamble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Megan Blouin-Little - JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Lydia Cochran - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Leigh Barrett - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 4%

Gerry McIntyre - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Courtney O'Connor - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

Art Devine - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

David Drake - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

Courtney O'Connor - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Al Blackstone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Charles Duke - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Patrick O' Neill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Maura Hanlon - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 1%

Joyce Chittick - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

James Robinson - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 1%

Gino DiCapra - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Toni Ruscio - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 27%

Michelle Aguillion - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 13%

Bryn Boice - ROMEO & JULIET - CSC’s Stage2 13%

Judy Hamer - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 13%

Jo Brisbane - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 10%

Celia Couture - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 6%

Maren Caulfield - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - The Cannon Theatre 4%

Eric Butler - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 4%

Donald Sheehan - AUNTIE MAME - True Repertory 3%

Kevin Nessman - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 3%

Celia Couture - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

Greg Allen - PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT - A Revolution of Values Theatre Project 2%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brooke Snow - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 9%

Weylin Symes - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 9%

Ali Funkhouser - THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Dawn M Simmons - K-I-S-S-I-N-G - Huntington Theatre 5%

Fred Sullivan, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Myriam Cyr - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

Eric Tucker - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 4%

Bryn Boice - ROMEO AND JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Nick Paone - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 4%

David Drake - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 4%

John Somers - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Joe Couturier - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Taibi Magar - THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL - American Repertory Theatre 4%

Steven Maler - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Jessica Holt - SENSE AND SENSIBILTIY - The Cape Playhouse 3%

Bryn Boice - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Melory Mirashrafi - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Bryn Boice - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 2%

Myriam Cyr - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 2%

Rosalind Bevan - STEW - Gloucester Stage 2%

David Drake - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Courtney O'Connor - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Brendan Fox - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Bob Kropf - BETRAYAL - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Sasha Denisova - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 8%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 6%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 3%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - The Company Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 2%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 9%

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 4%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 3%

THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

FAT HAM - Huntington Theatre 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 2%

MABETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 2%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

STEW - Gloucester Stage 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer Jr. - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OEPRA - The Company Theatre 23%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 12%

Olivia Sederlund - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 10%

Erik Fox - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 8%

Madison Gentile - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 8%

Mauve Moriarty - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Mark Sherman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Jeff Adelberg - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 6%

Jonathan Ryder - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Kasey Sheehan - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

Matt Guminski - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Eric Jacobsen - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 4%

Erin Trainor - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Plante - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 10%

Matt Guminski - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 10%

Michael Wonson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 9%

Nathaniel Packard - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Bretton Reis - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

Corey Whittemore - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 7%

Amanda Fallon - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Stephen Petrilli - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 5%

Phil Kong - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Daisy Long - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

E. Southern & Maximo Grano De Oro - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Baron E. Pugh - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Frank Meissner Jr. - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Amanda Fallon - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Patricia M. Nichols - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

JARON HERMANSON - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Karen Perlow - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Michael Clark Wonson - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Karen Perlow - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Christopher Ostrom - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 2%

Kevin Fulton - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

JARON HERMANSON - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Kirk Bookman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 1%

John Salutz - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Christopher Ostrom - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Melissa Carubia - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 16%

Robert McDonough - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 13%

Bethany Aiken - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 8%

Eli Bigelow - SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 7%

David Flowers - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Amanda Morgan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Robert McDonough - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 6%

Stefani Wood - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Chris morris - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 6%

Elias Condakes - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Alan Freedman - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Pam Wannie - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 5%

John Eldridge - THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 5%

Jenny Tsai - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Jeff Kimball - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Vokes Players 2%

Pamela Wannie - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Steven Bergman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 15%

Hallie Wetzell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Justin Knowlton - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

Amanda Morgan - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center For The Arts 6%

Dan Rodriguez - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Dan Rodriguez - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Justin Knowlton - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Kris Layton - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Milton Granger - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Jeff Kimball - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 5%

Scott Storr - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

John Thomas - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

Gio Tio - WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

David Coleman - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Luke Molloy - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 3%

David Coleman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Wheelock Family Theater 3%

Dan Rodriguez - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Michael Ellis Ingram - OMAR - Boston Lyric Opera 2%

David Coleman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Matthew Smedal - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

David Angus - BLUEBEARDS CASTLE - Boston Lyric Opera 1%

Dan Pardo - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Mike Stapleton - SERGE CLIVIO: JOY LIVE - Regent Theatre 1%

Marco Borroni - THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Kenny Smith - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Cape Playhouse 0%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 11%

BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 10%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 5%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 4%

WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 4%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Pentucket Players 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - MMAS 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

THE FANTASTICKS - Provincetown Theater 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Cape Cod Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Theatre workshop Nantucket 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 9%

ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 5%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Citizens Opera House 5%

FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 4%

ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 4%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - The Cape Playhouse 2%

JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Born To Do This - The Company Theatre 34%

THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn 31%

HALLEY’S COMET - Massasoit Theatre Company 13%

THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 8%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 31%

THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 16%

THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 15%

TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 8%

ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 7%

THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 7%

LIV AT SEA - Harbor Stage Company 4%

THE MAESTRO’S CABARET & OPERARIUM (PREVIEW) - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 3%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 11%

Liza Giangrande - BORN TO DO THIS - The Company Theatre 10%

Keith Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Adam Sell - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 6%

Reese Racicot - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 6%

Alex Norton - THE PONY EXPRESS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Lighthouse Studios: Meehan Family Arts Barn 6%

Max Ripley - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Kindred Moore - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory at Berklee 4%

Zoey Roth - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 3%

Alex Norton - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 3%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Maeve McCluskey - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Wil Moser - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Katie Iafolla - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Jodi Edwards - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 2%

Kenny Meehan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Denise Page - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Andrew Olah - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 2%

Emma Walker - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 2%

Diane Meehan - THE MUSIC MAN - Voices of Hope Boston 1%

Janet Pohli - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%

Sean Lally - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Quigg Creations 1%

Anthony Teixeira - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 1%

Zack Johnson - COMPANY - Eventide Theatre Company 1%

Marissa Sabella - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Amanda LoCoco - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Nicki Abare - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Sara Jean Ford - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Yewande Odetoyinbo - SISTER ACT - Lyric Stage Company 6%

Heidi Blickenstaff - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Citizens Opera House 5%

Eleni Kontzamanys - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Lawrence Flowers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 5%

Jake Siffert - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

Ari Schmidt - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Anthony Teixeira - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Justin Collette - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 3%

Beau Jackett - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 3%

Liesie Kelly - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Emma Robertson - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 3%

Kayla Shimizu - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Andy Cico - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Emily Koch - VIOLET - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Kelsey Seaman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Johnny Kuntz - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Jaden Dominque - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Jared Troilo - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

E.J. Service - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 2%

Christopher Chew - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Nick Paone - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 1%

Robert St. Laurence - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Madeline Bonatti - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 16%

Ricky DeSisto - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 9%

Aiden O’Neal - INDECENT - Concord Players 8%

Missy Potash - STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 7%

Jennifer Bean - MISS HOLMES - The Footlight Club 7%

Josh Telepman - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 5%

Paul Melendy - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

Kenny Lockwood - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Ryan Van Buskirk - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

Sandra Basile - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

Jennifer Shea - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 4%

Scott Salley - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

Emma Hennessey - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%

Michael Jay - INDECENT - Concord Players 3%

Lily Anderson - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 2%

Robin Shropshire - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 2%

David Foster - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 2%

Kimberly Blaise - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Quanapowitt Players 2%

Kathy Koerwer - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 2%

Craig Chiampa - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

Andrew Rhoades - MOON OVER BUFFALO - TCAN 2%

Linnea Lyerly - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 1%

Glenn A. Pierce - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Brayden Toth - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

Elena Doyno - THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 8%

Eddie Shields - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 8%

Noah Silverman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Lily Ayotte - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Noah Greenstein - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 5%

Thomika Bridwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 5%

Jack Greenberg - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Christina Pierro Biggins - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Tyler Simahk - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Cheryl D. Singleton - STEW - Gloucester Stage 3%

Paul Melendy - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 3%

Scott Douglas Cunningham - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 3%

Jim Manclark - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Nora Eschenheimer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Jenn Gambatese - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Sam Brinkley - ONCE - Priscilla Beach Theatre 2%

Michael Liebhauser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

David Lee Huynh - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Kathleen Pickett - INTO THE BREECHES - Hub Theatre Company 2%

Marc Pierre - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Brenda Withers - BETRAYAL - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Kathy McCafferty - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Pedro Gonzalez - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Bonniejean Wilbur - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 17%

INDECENT - Concord Players 12%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 11%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 8%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 8%

THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 6%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 6%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 5%

ALL MY SONS - Eventide Theatre Company 5%

HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 4%

BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

AUNTIE MAME - True Repertory 2%

MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 2%

FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 2%

Best Play (Professional)

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - New Bedford Festival Theatre 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 8%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 7%

THE WOLVES - Franklin Performing Arts Company 7%

MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 4%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 3%

CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 3%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Front Porch Arts Collective 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Shakespeare Project 3%

STEW - Gloucester Stage 3%

ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

FAIRVIEW - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL - American Repertory Theatre 2%

BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 2%

THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 1%

THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

BETRAYAL - WHAT and Harbor Stage 1%

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Boston Lyric Opera 38%

OMAR - Boston Lyric Opera 17%

CARMEN- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 11%

AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 10%

LA TRAGÉDIE DE CARMEN - Seaglass Theater Company 6%

BLUEBEARDS CASTLE/FOUR SONGS - Boston Lyric Opera 5%

VINCERO! - Mystic Side Opera Company 5%

TOSCA- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 4%

IL TROVATORE- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 3%

UN BALLO IN MASCHERA- MYSTIC SIDE OPERA - Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 12%

Ryan Barrow - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 10%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 7%

Jeremy Barnett - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Ryan Barrow - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 7%

Corey Cadigan, Rod Chandler, Tim Gregor - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 7%

Aaron Stolicker - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

Mark Roderick - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 6%

Cristina Todesco - AS YOU LIKE IT - Boston Conservatory 5%

Josh Telepman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Ryan Barrow - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 5%

Nathan Fogg-DeSisto - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 5%

Richard Chambers - METAMORPHESES - Suffolk University Theatre Department 3%

Jennifer Shea - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Mark Roderick - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Jeffrey Peterson - WORKING - Suffolk University Theatre Department 2%

Charles Carr - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

Mark Roderick - OKLAHOMA! - Academy of Performing Arts 1%

Andrew Arnault - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 1%

Ed Savage - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - WCLOC Theater Company 1%

Ed Council - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Trevor Elliott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 18%

Aaron Frongillo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 10%

David Plante - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Justin Lahue - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Kathy Monthei - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

Riw Rakkulchon - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Ellen Rousseau - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 4%

Ryan McGettigan - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

David Arsenault - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Peter Colao - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 4%

Baron E. Pugh - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Shelley Barish - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Janie Howland - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Janie E. Howland - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Ryan McGettigan - ARCHIBALD AVERY - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

Christopher Ostrom - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Lindsay Fuori - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 2%

Ryan Howell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Ellen Rousseau - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Christopher Ostrom - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Justin Lahue - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Allen Moyer - AWAKENINGS - Odyssey Opera and BMOP 1%

Irina Kruzhilina - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

ALEXANDER WOODWARD - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 32%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 12%

Greg Dana - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 11%

Ethan Steele - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 9%

Michael Jay - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 8%

Nick Waterman - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Pat Dzierak - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 6%

Robert Passcucci - MAYTAG VIRGIN - The Vokes Players 4%

Erin Trainor and Jo Brisbane - THREE LITTLE GIRLS DOWN A WELL - Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 4%

James Gross - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 3%

J. Mark Baumhardt - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

Ned Bailey-Adams - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jason Choquette - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

Derek Pisano - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Franklin Performing Arts Company 11%

Jason Choquette - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 10%

Alex Berg - SOUND OF MUSIC - North Shore Music Theatre 9%

Tom Powers - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Jonathan Bell - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 6%

David Drake - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 5%

Ted Kearnan - ROMEO & JULIET - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Alex Berg - ASSASSINS - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

VICTORIA (TOY) DEIORIO - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 4%

Dewey Dellay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

David Remedios - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Greater Boston Stage Company 4%

Ash - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

David Remedios - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 2%

Megan Culley - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Elizabeth Cahill - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Grace Oberhofer - THE PICKLEBALL WARS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Jacob Levitan - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Grace Oberhofer - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Brendan F. Doyle - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 2%

Dewey Dellay/Andrew Duncan Will - ROOTED - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Jacob Levitan - JERSEY BOYS - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Christie Reading - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 9%

Ana Viveros - BORN TO DO THIS - THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA - The Company Theatre 7%

Dru Daniels - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 7%

Alex Norton - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Ben Oehlkers - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - The Footlight Club 4%

Ts Burnham - INTO THE WOODS - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Savannah Nosek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 4%

Aaron Swiniuch - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

Jennifer Glick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 4%

Mary Mahoney - WORKING - Suffolk Theatre Department 3%

Wil Moser - NEXT TO NORMAL - Eventide Theatre Company 3%

Sean Lally - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Quigg Creations 3%

Ariel Sargent - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Demi DiCarlo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Anne Vohs - AMERICAN IDIOT - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Cadie Holbrook - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Theatre Institute 2%

Amanda Vazquez - COMPANY - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Eowyn Young - SPRING AWAKENING - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Timothy Bevens - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Company Theatre 2%

Susan Wentworth Austin - NUNSENSE - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

Erin Anderson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Bradley Boutcher - THE TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Dani Masterpolo - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Janet Ferreri - CABARET - Riverside Theatre Works 1%

Harry Ohlson - PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Quinn Kearney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 8%

Jesse Luttrell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 5%

Chris Bradley - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Allison Sheppard - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Boston Opera House 4%

Isabella Esler - BEETLEJUICE - Citizens Opera House 4%

Tori Heinlein - SOUND OF MUSIC - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Jack Mullen - OKLAHOMA! - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Kathy St. George - THE FULL MONTY - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Jen Stearns - FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

David Livingston - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

Aimee Doherty - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Dan Kelly - PIPPIN - Firehouse Center for the Arts 3%

Anthony Pires, Jr - PRELUDES - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Jared Troilo - THE PROM - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Gavin Davis - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Patrick Falk - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Gracin Wilkins - INTO THE WOODS - Actors Company of Natick 2%

Ali Funkhouser - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Christopher Rice-Thomson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Katie Gray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Brian Demar Jones - RENT - The Umbrella Stage Company 2%

Neil Jeronimo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Lawrence Flowers - THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 2%

Julia Anthon - THE MAD ONES - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Kenneth Lonergan - THE FANTASTICKS: REIMAGINED - Provincetown Theater 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Scotty Kippenhan - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 14%

Suzy Cosgrove - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 11%

Noah Greenstein - RITE OF PASSAGE - Punctuate4 Productions 10%

Josh Telepman - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Arlington Friends of the Drama 10%

Mike barry - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Rama Rodriguez - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Mass Arts Center 6%

Allison Rudmann Putnam - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 6%

Will Dalley - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 4%

Lauren Elias - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Hub Theatre Company 4%

Nik Kubek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

George Kippenhan - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Erin Thomas-Lopatosky - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Gail Bishop Nessman - FARCE OF HABIT - Acme Theatre Company 3%

Ian Law - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 3%

Nancy Finn - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 3%

JoAnn Kaplan - BLITHE SPIRIT - TCAN 3%

Kyle Kashgagian - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

Gordon Ellis - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 1%

Adam Heroux - HANDBAGGED - The Hovey Players 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kim Frigon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 11%

Dan Kelly - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 8%

Zaven Ovian - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 8%

Anjie Parker - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Jessica Golden - MACBETH - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

Charley Eastman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Franklin Performing Arts Company 6%

Mary Sapp - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Firehouse Center for the Arts 6%

June Dever - INTO THE BREECHES - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

JJ Hernández - TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN - Gloucester Stage 4%

Alexander Platt - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 4%

Bobbie Steinbach - AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Shakespeare Project 3%

Kari Buckley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 3%

Barlow Adamson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 2%

Dan Whelton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Kelby T. Akin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Debra Wise - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Central Square Theater 2%

CHRISTOPHER TRAMANTANA - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Cape Playhouse 2%

Jadah Carroll - THE HUMANS - Provincetown Theater 2%

Josephine Moshiri Elwood - ENGLISH - SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Kenneth Lockwood - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

Jihan Haddad - THE GREAT LEAP - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Laura Scribner - CASA VALENTINA - Provincetown Theater 2%

Brian Owens - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Robert Walsh - THE GAAGA - Arlekin Players 1%

Nisi Sturgis - BASKERVILLE - The Cape Playhouse 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Company Theatre 22%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - The Company Theatre 16%

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre 14%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Triad Theatre Company 12%

WINNIE THE POOH - Academy of Performing Arts 11%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Cape Cod Theatre Company 8%

CINDERELLA - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

PIPPIN - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

FOOTLOOSE - Broken Leg Productions 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Massasoit Theatre Company 4%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

CHICAGO - The Company Theatre 37%

THE WIZ - New Bedford Festival Theatre 24%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Firehouse Center for the Arts 15%

JUNIE B. JONES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 10%

CINDERELLA - Tanglewood Marionettes 10%

ROOTS A FARM TO FARM TO CIRCUS SHOW - Payomet 4%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre 23%

Marblehead Little Theatre 9%

The Footlight Club 6%

New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Triad Theatre Company 5%

Quigg Creations 4%

The Theatre Institute 4%

Yorick Ensemble 4%

Concord Players 3%

Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit MA 3%

Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Cape Cod Theatre Company 3%

Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Provincetown Theater 2%

Massasoit Theatre Company 2%

Spotlight Music and Theater Academy 2%

Hub Theatre Company 2%

Cape Rep Theatre 2%

WCLOC Theater Company 2%

The Hovey Players 2%

The Vokes Players 1%

TCAN 1%

Arlekin Players 1%

Theatre III 1%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

North Shore Music Theatre 13%

New Bedford Festival Theatre 12%

Lyric Stage Company 7%

Franklin Performing Arts Company 7%

Riverside Theatre Works 7%

SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

The Umbrella Stage Company 5%

Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Provincetown Theater 4%

The Cape Playhouse 4%

Moonbox Productions 3%

Actors Company of Natick 3%

Priscilla Beach Theatre 3%

Punctuate4 Productions 3%

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Front Porch Arts Collective 3%

Hub Theatre Company 1%

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Arlekin Players 1%

Wilbur Fiske Haven House 1%

Seaglass Theater Company 0%

WHAT and Harbor Stage 0%