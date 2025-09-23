Brett Eldredge Sets 12-Date 2025 Glow Holiday Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brett Eldredge has detailed his 12-date Glow Live Tour, with shows in cities including a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Wednesday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. (full dates below).

Eldredge shared: “If I could convince you of one thing in my life, it would be to come to a GLOW show. It’s become a timeless holiday tradition, and you will leave brighter than you came in—I can promise you that!”

The tour will find Mr. Christmas himself performing original songs from his albums Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), Glow, and Mr. Christmas as well as holiday standards at historic venues including The Chicago Theater, New York’s Beacon Theatre, Boston’s Wang Theatre, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Comedian Steven Rogers will open all dates on this tour.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Glow Live Tour in the U.S. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 2:00pm local time through Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 10:00 PM. Visit My Access in the My Verizon app for details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, September 26th, 2025 at 12pm Local Time here.

Eldredge’s eighth full-length LP and third holiday album, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), is out now. Eldredge also recently released his Kiss Me In The Moonlight EP, a new collection of tropically influenced songs. The EP includes the tracks “Kiss Me In The Moonlight,” “St. Tropez” with Latin Grammy winning artist Pedro Capó, and “Hey Mona Lisa.”

As a performer, Eldredge's catalog boasts two Gold-certified albums and nine singles certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA. Beyond gathering billions of streams, he has notched seven #1’s on Country Radio, launched two albums into the Top 3 of the Billboard 200, and taken home various honors at the CMA Awards, ACM Awards, and BMI Country Awards. He also served up two fan-favorite holiday albums, Glow [2016] and Mr. Christmas [2021].

Among many highlights, his cover of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside!” [feat. Meghan Trainor] emerged as a staple, generating over 207 million Spotify streams and counting. Glow ignited the spark for the annual Glow tour. He draws listeners right into the magnetic pull of the holidays soundtracked by boisterous big band orchestration, heartfelt balladry, and simultaneously warm and robust vocals.

Fri Nov 28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*

Sat Nov 29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*

Sun Nov 30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*

Thu Dec 4 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Fri Dec 5 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat Dec 6 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Wed Dec 10 – Saint Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox

Fri Dec 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sat Dec 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Dec 17 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

Fri Dec 19 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat Dec 20 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

*not a Live Nation show

About Steven Rogers:

Steven Rogers is a stand-up comedian known for his unique blend of wit, vulnerability, and sharp observational humor. His comedic style combines relatable mishaps, personal struggles, and endearing storytelling, often drawing from his own life experiences. Steven's fresh take on everyday challenges has earned him a devoted following and widespread recognition in the comedy world.

In his second stand-up special, Half of We, produced by comedy icons Nate Bargatze and Brian Regan, Steven takes his audience on an unforgettable journey through his personal life. From hilarious mishaps and his struggles with adulthood to stories about his engagement, Steven’s storytelling is both humorous and heartwarming, culminating in a shocking twist that will leave audiences laughing and reflecting long after the special ends.

Steven has opened for some of the biggest names in comedy, including Brian Regan, Joe List, Tom Papa, Nate Bargatze, and Taylor Tomlinson. His clever, rapid-fire material has earned him appearances on major TV shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Dry Bar Comedy, and Don’t Tell Comedy. His debut album/special, Before He Was Super, quickly hit #1 on iTunes and was named one of Paste’s Top 12 Best Comedy Albums of 2022 and one of Vanyaland’s Favorite Comedy Releases of 2022. Steven can regularly be heard on SiriusXM.