Boston Bhangra Will Host Headline Performance By Renowned Singer Bhinda Jatt

Bhangra legend Bhinda Jatt is heading to Boston for a special live performance during the global dance competition Boston Bhangra. The celebration of northern Indian dance and culture will take place on November 15, 2025, at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester.

The California King, Bhinda Jatt is a legendary Punjabi singer and icon, best known for his immense influence on the Bhangra and Folk music scene. He rose to fame in the 1990s with pioneering albums like "California King" and "Folk Warrior of California" by blending his raw Punjabi Folk vocals with a West Coast hip-hop style that reflected his California roots. His hit songs like "Jatt Deian Boliyan" and "Nachdi Di Video" from these classic albums solidified his status as a pioneer of the era and icon of Bhangra Folk music forever. His recent EP, "Still the California King," isn't just a comeback; it's a nostalgic yet fresh reminder of his enduring legacy and his ability to command a generation of artists to follow his lead.

Originally founded as a dance team in 2000, Boston Bhangra has evolved into a non-profit dedicated to promoting cultural awareness through dance and music. The organization offers Bhangra classes, team performances, and promotes events that draw talent from all over the world, all while enriching Boston's culture. The competition serves as the cornerstone of Boston Bhangra's mission to celebrate the rich Punjabi culture.

This year, the competition will be split into two divisions, one with musicians performing live along with the dancers, and another with strictly dancers accompanied by a live band. The live music teams will all include a singer, a Dhol performer, and 3-4 other musicians playing traditional Bhangra instruments, such as Tumbis, Bugchus, and Chimptas. This will be the only Bhangra competition in the United States to feature live musical performances.

The Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on November 15, 2025, at the Strand Theatre (543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA). Tickets are available now at Bostonbhangra.com/bbc2025/.