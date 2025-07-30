Boston Arts Festival Returns For 22nd Year With More Than 50 Local Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Boston Arts Festival is back with more than 50 artists taking over Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park September 6 + 7, 2025. The annual celebration of all things art first launched in 2003. Over the years, it has grown to become the biggest art celebration of the summer, giving dozens of local artists and musicians a platform. The family-friendly event runs from 11 - 6:00 PM each day and is free. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged, and dogs are enthusiastically welcomed, and the event is rain or shine.

Affectionately dubbed ähts, this annual event was founded in 2003 by Mayor Thomas M. Menino and the City of Boston’s Office of Arts, Tourism and Special Events with the mission of promoting the Open Studios events hosted by Boston neighborhoods throughout the Fall.

In 2016, the organizers of the Beacon Hill Art Walk adopted the Boston Arts Festival which now features juried, local visual artists, artisans, as well as local musicians who perform on the Waterfront Stage throughout the day.

The festival welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each year where they can meet the artists and craftspeople who are there to share a wide variety of arts and high-end craft work, including painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, and so much more.

“Every year the festival seems to get bigger and better,” said Jen Matson, Boston Arts Festival Organizer. “We’ve bounced back from COVID, and we’re thrilled to showcase the incredible work our artists have produced this year.”

The 2025 festival will feature two full-days of music from some of the best local bands and solo artists from greater Boston. This year’s lineup includes blindspot, Ava Valianti, In Lieu of Flowers, James McCarthy, The 94s, and Nick Zaino.

Christopher Columbus Park is conveniently located on Boston’s waterfront between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Boston’s historic North End. Organizers encourage festival attendees to take public transportation to the event. The Park is accessed via the MBTA Blue Line to Aquarium stop, the Green Line to the Government Center and Haymarket stops, or the Orange Line also to Haymarket stop.