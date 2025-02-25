Boston Artist Mark Erelli To Play At Club Passim In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Mark Erelli will perform at Club Passim on March 14. His performance comes before the release of his live album, where Erelli is backed by a string quintet as he revisits songs from across his entire catalog, offering a rare and powerful reimagining of his work with lush, live string arrangements.

The 2023 Boston Music Award nominee has established himself as a staple of New England's folk and roots music scenes. Musician Colin McGovern opens. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

The album Live in Rockport: Mark Erelli + His String Quintet was recorded during the group's July 20, 2024 performance at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Massachusetts. Recorded live in front of a packed hall, the evening was a masterclass in musicianship. Erelli's evocative lyrics and soulful vocals are elevated by the lush, dynamic interplay of the quintet. The album is due for release on April 16, 2025.

Erelli's string quintet is helmed by double bassist Zachariah Hickman (Ray Lamontagne, Josh Ritter) and Annie Bartlett on viola (ROSIN, Hank Wonder). The reinterpretations of songs from throughout his catalogue present him in an expansive, visionary light, allowing Erelli's voice to shine like never before.

Highlights from Erelli's career include 13 solo albums; three records with his bluegrass band Barnstar!; sideman stints accompanying Marc Cohn, Paula Cole, and Josh Ritter; and a pair of records he produced for GRAMMY-winning songwriter Lori McKenna.

In the summer of 2020, Erelli faced a profound personal challenge when he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a degenerative eye disease. This diagnosis raised questions about how his diminishing eyesight might affect his songwriting and creative insight. These concerns and his quest for creative expression are central themes in his album, Lay Your Darkness Down.

Mark Erelli will play at Club Passim on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $35 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

Comments