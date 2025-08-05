Béla Fleck & The Flecktones To Bring JINGLE ALL THE WAY To Boston’s Shubert Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Béla Fleck & The Flecktones will return to Boston this winter for Jingle All the Way, a one-night-only holiday concert at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The show, presented by the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, reunites the band’s original lineup for a joyful evening of holiday classics and Flecktones originals.

Performing together for the first time in over 15 years, founding members Béla Fleck (banjo), Victor Wooten (bass), Roy “Future Man” Wooten (drumitar/percussion), and Howard Levy (harmonica and piano) will be joined by former bandmate Jeff Coffin (saxophone) and the Tuvan throat singing ensemble Alash—both featured on the original Jingle All the Way album.

Released in 2008, the Jingle All the Way album won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album and reached #1 on the Top Contemporary Jazz chart. The album reimagines holiday standards through a virtuosic and playful lens, including "The Twelve Days of Christmas" arranged in 12 keys and 12 time signatures, and a medley of five carols performed simultaneously.

“Christmas music is inside everyone's DNA,” said Fleck. “Jingle All the Way is an open doorway for listeners to understand the Flecktones' music.”