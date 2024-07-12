Berkshire Theatre Group Unveils Fall & Holiday Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Theatre Group ahs revealed the 2024 fall and holiday season at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

This newly unveiled lineup presents a diverse array of entertainment options, including national performing acts, stand-up comedy, local and regional tribute bands, a Halloween tribute featuring performances by resurrected artists, a benefit concert and family friendly holiday programming.

National performing acts at The Colonial Theatre include: An Evening with Roger McGuinn (9/7), Ivy League of Comedy (9/13) and Big Wigs: A Las Vegas-Style Impersonation Show Starring Mrs. Kasha Davis and Aggy Dune (9/20).

Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: Reelin’ in the Years (9/14), Mullett: ’80s Hair Band Rock Tribute (9/21), Jam for Jake: A Jake Galliher Foundation Fundraiser with Black Dog, Rev Tor Band, Whisky Treaty Roadshow and Misty Blues (10/5), All of Me: A Tribute to Billie Holiday Starring Samirah Evans (10/11), Moondance: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert (10/18), BonJourneyNY (10/19), Rock & Roll Graveyard: A Halloween Tribute Concert (10/25), Misty Blues 25th Anniversary Concert (11/9), Tommy: A 55th Anniversary Concert Celebration with Who Are You & Friends (11/22).

Holiday programming includes: Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws (12/15), The Wizards of Winter (12/21) and New Year’s Eve with Max Creek (12/31).

National Performing Acts

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

An Evening with Roger McGuinn

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, September 7 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $60

Grammy Award winner, Roger McGuinn, a legendary figure in the music world, is set to take the stage at the Colonial Theatre for an unforgettable concert. With a career spanning decades, McGuinn co-founded the iconic band, The Byrds, alongside Gene Clark and David Crosby in 1964. Before The Byrds, McGuinn made his mark performing with the Limeliters, Chad Mitchell Trio, and Bobby Darin, showcasing his talents as a guitarist and banjo player. His journey from the folk scene in Chicago to the bustling music hubs of New York and Los Angeles laid the groundwork for his innovative sound that blended folk with the emerging rock & roll.

McGuinn's solo career is equally illustrious. Since disbanding The Byrds in 1973, he has released numerous solo albums, collaborated with music greats like Tom Petty, Elvis Costello and Chris Hillman, and embarked on projects like the Folk Den, preserving traditional folk music for future generations. His performances are a blend of stories and songs, reflecting his rich history in the music industry. Don't miss this chance to experience the music and legacy of Roger McGuinn live at The Colonial Theatre, where his timeless songs and captivating storytelling will transport you through the eras of American music.

The Ivy League of Comedy Show

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, September 13 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30



Known for their elite brand of clever comedy, the members of The Ivy League of Comedy can be seen on late-night TV, Comedy Central and now on stage at the Colonial. This hilarious comedy show features original, well-written comedy that doesn’t resort to playing on stereotypes or picking on the audience. This is stand-up comedy’s funniest and brightest!

AL LUBEL

Al Lubel, who initially became a lawyer to please his mother, soon transitioned to stand up comedy to her dismay. Starting his comedy career by performing unannounced in restaurants, he quickly gained traction in comedy clubs and won the $100,000 Comedy Grand Prize on television’s Star Search. Lubel fulfilled his childhood dream of performing on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and later appeared on the shows hosted by Jay Leno and David Letterman. He was featured in the BBC documentary A Standup Life. Al's life and career are highlighted in the documentary "Mentally Al," which won awards at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and is available on Amazon Prime and YouTube. Despite his successful comedy career, he humorously admits to missing the practice of law and imagines the surprise of a client when learning their lawyer is also a comedian.

KAREN RONTOWSKI

Pittsfield native Karen Rontowski is known for her fast-paced, quirky and charmingly optimistic comedy, which has graced clubs, TV, radio and corporate events worldwide. Her stand-up features endearing, self-effacing and intelligent characters, blending her comedic talent with her skills as a Paranormal Investigator, Tarot and Reiki master. Karen has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central and has a popular Dry Bar Comedy Special titled Ridiculous Me, with a second special on the way. She also serves as a Paranormal Panelist at the Los Angeles ComicCon. Karen created and stars in the web series Paranormal Karen and hosts a podcast of the same name, bringing humor to haunted and obscure places.

SHAUN ELI

Shaun Eli is celebrated as one of America’s smartest comedians, known for finding hilarity in everyday experiences. Whether recounting a story about dining with a vegetarian or fighting a parking ticket in criminal court, his masterful storytelling and comedic perspective reveal the humor in the ordinary. With a cheerful and universal sense of humor, Shaun has headlined shows on five continents and was profiled in The New York Times in 2021. His comedic insights into job interviews, the Ten Commandments and more demonstrate his ability to entertain with witty and relatable tales.

Big Wigs

A Las Vegas-Style Impersonation Show

Starring Mrs. Kasha Davis and Aggy Dune

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, September 20 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Get ready for a dazzling night at The Colonial Theatre with Big Wigs, a spectacular Las Vegas-style impersonation show starring the incredible Kasha Davis (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7, All-Stars Season 8) and the fabulous Aggy Dune. This dynamic duo brings to life an array of iconic divas, offering stunning impersonations of legends like Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Adele, Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Joan Rivers, Tina Turner and Cher.

With over 20 years of performing to sold-out crowds, Kasha and Aggy deliver a high-energy, unforgettable experience that captures the essence of each star. Don't miss this mesmerizing show that promises to leave you entertained and amazed by the sheer talent and charisma of these two extraordinary performers.

Concerts at The Colonial

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Reelin’ in the Years

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, September 14 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30



Get ready to elevate your mood with the exceptional music of Steely Dan, brought to life by the world-class ensemble Reelin’ in the Years. This extraordinary band features top-tier touring and recording session musicians, all acclaimed in the music industry. Led by the renowned Jerry Marotta, a celebrated bandleader and drummer with credits including Peter Gabriel and Paul McCartney, Reelin’ in the Years masterfully delivers Steely Dan’s timeless classics with precision and passion.

The stellar lineup includes vocalists Lindsey Skeye and Joey Eppard, known for his work with the progressive band 3. Guitarists Peter Calo, who has performed with Carly Simon, and Matt Finck, who has worked with Randy Brecker, add their remarkable talents to the mix. Jennifer Maidman, renowned for her collaborations with Boy George, brings her expertise on bass, while Dr. David Jameson from Security Project/Beyond the Wall handles the keyboards. The band’s rich sound is further enhanced by a four-piece horn section featuring Jay Collins (Donald Fagen), Bill Harris (Little Feat), Chris Pasin (Buddy Rich) and Don Mikkelsen (Frank Sinatra). Don't miss this unforgettable concert at The Colonial Theatre!

Mullett

'80s Hair Band Rock Tribute

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, September 21 at 7:30pm

Experience the Ultimate '80s Rock Revival at The Colonial Theatre with Mullett! For over 12 years, Mullett has reigned supreme as the nation’s premier '80s rock ‘n’ roll concert experience. With their signature big hair, nostalgic visual production and flawless renditions, Mullett faithfully recreates the electrifying vibe of the 1980s with unparalleled conviction. The band has an extraordinary ability to captivate audiences with the unforgettable sights and sounds of the 1980s rock era. Fans agree: Mullett is the closest you can get to legendary '80s icons like Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Journey, Motley Crue, Poison, Tesla, Foreigner, RATT and Scorpions—without needing a time-traveling DeLorean! Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic of the '80s. Catch Mullett at The Colonial Theatre and let the rock legends live on!

All of Me: A Tribute to Billie Holiday

Starring Samirah Evans

On-Stage at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 11 at 7:30pm



Renowned for her dynamic and soulful approach to jazz and blues, Samirah Evans brings a unique New Orleans flavor to her performances. A celebrated vocalist, Evans made her debut at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 1990, which led to 15 consecutive years as a featured performer. Her powerful voice and captivating stage presence have graced iconic New Orleans venues such as Snug Harbor, Tipitina’s and the House of Blues. Over her illustrious career, she has toured globally, sharing stages with legends like James Brown, B.B. King, Dr. John, Levon Helm, Aaron Neville, Terence Blanchard and Trombone Shorty.

Following Hurricane Katrina, Evans relocated to Brattleboro, Vermont, where she formed her band, Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils. Gaining notoriety throughout New England, they released the acclaimed album Hot Club Live at the Vermont Jazz Center in 2011. Evans has since performed at prominent regional venues and festivals, including the Academy of Music, Iron Horse, Vermont Jazz Center and Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. A dedicated advocate for indigenous American music, Evans has participated in educational programs and founded initiatives like "Sam’s Set and Shed" and the NOLABratts choir. Currently an Artist Associate in Jazz Voice at Williams College, she continues to inspire and mentor the next generation of musicians. Don’t miss the chance to experience Samirah Evans live celebrating the music of Billie Holiday at The Colonial Theatre!

Moondance

The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 18 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Experience rock & roll at its finest with Van Morrison's legendary music. From timeless hits like "Brown Eyed Girl" and "Domino" to unforgettable tunes like "Tupelo Honey" and "Into The Mystic," Van the Man's contributions to the music world have solidified his place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His profound impact on music lovers worldwide is undeniable, making every performance a remarkable journey through classic rock.

Moondance, the Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert, brings this extraordinary musical experience to life at The Colonial Theatre. This captivating show impeccably recreates the essence of a Van Morrison concert, featuring iconic songs such as "Moondance," "It Stoned Me," "Wild Night" and "Caravan." Described by the LA Times as "an incredible recreation of the Irish legend," Moondance is a must-see for any fan. As the Dallas News puts it, "If Van Morrison isn’t coming to your town, Moondance is the next best thing!" Don’t miss this impressive and realistic portrayal of Van Morrison, hailed by the Hawaii Reporter as a "must see."

BonJourneyNY

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 19 at 7:30pm

Tickets: General Admission Advance: $30; Day of Show: $40

Get ready for a night of electrifying music as BonJourneyNY returns to The Colonial Theatre, back by popular demand! This unique tribute band masterfully blends the iconic sounds of Bon Jovi and Journey, capturing the energy and spirit of both legendary groups. Their setlist is packed with classic hits that will have you singing along all night, from the anthemic "Livin' on a Prayer" and "Don't Stop Believin'" to the heartfelt ballads "Faithfully" and "I'll Be There for You."

Since 2010, BonJourneyNY has been thrilling audiences throughout the Northeast with their high-energy shows. Their performances are a must-see, bringing the magic of Bon Jovi and Journey to life on stage. Whether you're a long-time fan or discovering their music for the first time, this concert promises an unforgettable experience. Come and join the fun, sing along to your favorite hits and find out for yourself why fans can't get enough of BonJourneyNY!

Rock & Roll Graveyard

A Halloween Tribute Concert

with Resurrected Performances by Jimi, Janis, Jim, Jerry, Freddie, MJ and more

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 25 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30



Get ready for an unforgettable Halloween concert produced by BTG, where we summon the spirits of rock & roll legends for a night of spine-tingling performances. Join us as we conjure up the greatest hits from iconic artists like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Jerry Garcia, Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson and more. These resurrected rock stars will take the stage, backed by our own band of graveyard demons, guaranteed to make you shake your bones and dance the night away.

Come dressed as your favorite zombified or ghostly rock star and immerse yourself in the eerie, electrifying atmosphere. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, adding to the thrill of the night. Whether you're a die-hard rock fan or just looking for a unique and spooky way to celebrate Halloween, this concert promises to be a hauntingly good time.

Misty Blues 25th Anniversary Concert

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, November 9 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30



Join us for a spectacular evening as we celebrate the silver anniversary of Misty Blues, the band that has captivated audiences for a quarter of a century. Gina Coleman, whose powerful voice was discovered during her performance in the Williamstown Theatre Festival's production of A Raisin In The Sun in 1999, has led the band to enduring success. Encouraged by Ruben Santiago Hudson to explore the blues, Coleman took his advice to heart, and Misty Blues has since become a beloved staple in the music scene. This special concert will feature a treasure trove of regional musicians who have supported the band over the past 25 years, making it a night to remember.

The evening will showcase guest performances by an array of talented artists, including Jason Webster, Ben Kohn, Jeff Dudziak, Kali Baba McConnell, David Vittone, Cameron Bencivenga, Chantell McCulloch, Eileen Markland, Matt Berger, Dan Esko, Bob Stannard, Wes Buckley, Derrick Rodgers, Wanda Houston, Jeff Stevens, Chris Conry, Chase Bradshaw, Rebecca Mattson, Wendy Lipp, Kathy Ryan, Beth Maturevich, Liam Giszter, Zen Reinhardt, Scott Rogers and Jeff Link. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness a historic celebration of blues music and the remarkable journey of Misty Blues at The Colonial Theatre.

Tommy: A 55th Anniversary Concert Celebration ✔

with Who Are You & Friends

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm

Tickets: General Admission $30



Join us for a spectacular all-star concert as Who Are You & Friends celebrate the 55th anniversary of The Who's legendary rock opera, Tommy. This special event will feature guest performances by renowned artists Brian Benlien, Randy Cormier, Wanda Houston, Rev Tor, Dave Vittone and Mike Wartella. Together, they will bring to life the revolutionary album that defined the term "rock opera," delivering an unforgettable musical experience.

Massachusetts-based tribute band Who Are You boasts a complete repertoire of The Who's classics, from early hits like "I Can’t Explain" and "Magic Bus" to timeless anthems like "Baba O’Riley" and "Who Are You." Their dedication to authenticity has made them a standout act, performing at venues throughout the US and Canada. Audiences can expect an electrifying multimedia experience that captures the sheer power and energy that made The Who one of rock & roll’s greatest live acts.

Adding to the excitement, the concert will also feature Carl Dixon, one of Canada's premier singers and musicians known for his work with Coney Hatch, The Guess Who and April Wine. Despite a life-changing car accident in 2008, Carl's resilience and talent have seen him return to the stage, inspiring audiences worldwide. Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of rock history at The Colonial Theatre, where the spirit of The Who will come alive in a performance you won't forget!

