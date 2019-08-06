Barrington Stage Company Presents The World Premiere Musical FALL SPRINGS

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in downtown Pittsfield under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, is proud to present the world premiere musical Fall Springs. Previews begin August 9, with an official Opening Night on August 14, with performances through August 31 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage (30 Union Street).

Fall Springs features music and lyrics by Niko Tsakalakos (BSC's Pool Boy; Into the Wild) and book and lyrics by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb (Boom).

Fall Springs features musical direction by BSC Associate Artist Vadim Feichtner (BSC's The Royal Family of Broadway; Broadway's Falsettos), choreography by Patrick McCollum (Broadway's The Band's Visit) and direction by Stephen Brackett (Broadway's Be More Chill).

Boulders, buildings and the occasional bartender are being swallowed in the ground due to fracking. And that's only the beginning...

From the creator of Pool Boy and the acclaimed director of Be More Chill comes Fall Springs, an irreverent, funny and relevant new musical. The town of Fall Springs is cash-strapped but sits directly on top of America's largest reserve of cosmetic essential oils. It has big dreams, but at what cost? With new fracking techniques being recklessly implemented, the ground beneath Fall Springs is crumbling.

Fall Springs features Alyse Alan Louis (Broadway's Amelie) as "Eloise Bradley," Matt McGrath (Lucille Lortel Award winner The Legend of Georgia McBride) as "Mayor Bradley," Ellen Harvey (BSC's Company) as "Beverly Cushman," L.E. Barone (Dirty Blonde) as "Vera Mariposa," Sam Heldt (Diversionary Theatre's The Loneliest Girl in the World) as "Felix Cushman," Jorrel Javier (The Lightning Thief National Tour) as "Cooper Mitford," Felicia Finley (Broadway's The Wedding Singer) as "Veronica Mitford," Ken Marks (Broadway's Airline Highway) as "Noland Wolanske," Eliseo Román (Broadway's On Your Feet!) as "Roberto Mariposa " and Austen Danielle Bohmer.

Fall Springs has scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Josh Millican, vocal arrangements by Angelique Mouyis and orchestrations by Salomon Lerner. Casting by Pat McCorkle. Production Stage Manager: Renee Lutz.

Performances: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00pm, Thursday through Saturday at 8:00pm, Wednesday and Friday at 2:00pm, and Sunday at 5:00pm. Opening night August 14 at 7:00pm. Boyd-Quinson Mainstage (30 Union Street). Tickets: $15 - $75. Barrington Stage Box Office: (413) 236-8888 or online at www.barringtonstageco.org.





