Colonial Chorus Players to Present SISTER ACT in May

The Sisters of Queen of Angels Cathedral will be raising their voices and making joyful noises as Colonial Chorus Players in Reading, Massachusetts, presents the musical comedy Sister Act based on the hit 1992 film of the same name.

Featuring original music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Newsies), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical when it first hit Broadway. Filled with soaring gospel music, groovy disco numbers, glorious dancing, and a truly moving story, Sister Act is a reason to rejoice!

Performances are May 10 and 11 at 7 PM and May 12 at 2 PM in Shepardson Hall at Parker Middle School, 50 Temple Street, Reading. Tickets are $30 for adults and $27 for seniors and students. All seats are reserved seating. To purchase tickets in advance, go to www.ticketstage.com/T/CCP. Tickets may be purchased at the door one hour prior to showtime with cash, check, or Venmo.

Sister Act is directed by Jason Hair-Wynn, with musical direction by Kellie Tropeano, choreography by Jill Tokac, and stage management by Ally Lewis. Jennifer Estabrooks is producing.

For questions about tickets, email tickets@ccp1961.org. For general information, visit www.ccp1961.org.