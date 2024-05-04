MassOpera to Present THE MIRROR CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On May 10th at City Winery in downtown Boston, MassOpera will present its second iteration of The Mirror Cabaret. The Mirror Cabaret will feature both opera and musical theater pieces from parallel works based on the same story. The show includes a full dinner and a show experience at City Winery's with doors opening at 5:30pm for ticket holders to enjoy drinks and food, and the show starting at 7:30pm.

Selections from some of the most beloved operas and musicals will be presented back-to-back to showcase how different musical styles can tell the same story. The Mirror Cabaret features an opera vs. musical theme, and will include scenes from:

Aida vs. Aida

Rusalka vs. The Little Mermaid

Madama Butterfly vs. Miss Saigon

Little Women vs. Little Women

Cendrillon (Cinderella) vs Into the Woods

Eurydice vs Hadestown

Stage directed by Cassandra Lovering and Music directed by Brendon Shapiro, The Mirror Cabaret will feature eight of Greater New England's finest performers gracing the stage, including: Nina Evelyn, soprano, Maggie Finnegan, coloratura soprano, Lovely Hoffman, mezzo-soprano/belter, Wen Gu, soprano, Jamie Korkos, mezzo-soprano, Emily Michiko Jensen, soprano, Brittany Rolfs, mezzo-soprano/belter, and Kayla Shimizu, mezzo-soprano/belter

For more information and to purchase tickets go to the button below.

The Mirror Cabaret

Location: City Winery, 80 Beverly Street, Boston, MA 02114

Date: Friday, May 10th | Doors open @ 5:30 PM | Performance @ 7:30 PM

Tickets: $25 – $50 (Please note that ticket prices are not inclusive of food and drinks.)

Parking & Public Transport: Parking available at the Haymarket Center Garage (entrance on Sudbury St).

City Winery is located equidistantly between the Haymarket MBTA station (Orange and Green Lines, MBTA bus routes) and North Station (Commuter Rail & Amtrak, Orange, and Green Lines).

Accessibility: City Winery is fully accessible, including wheelchair access.

MassOpera cultivates experiences for artists and audiences that challenge the status quo and reflect our diverse community. In 2018, MassOpera, formerly MetroWest Opera, went through a tremendous rebrand, including the launch of a new organizational name, mission statement, and website. MassOpera strives to be an ever-evolving and responsive performing arts organization, with a commitment to telling new stories, creating opportunities that otherwise would not exist, and representing all forms of diversity on stage and off. Visit www.massopera.org.

Comments