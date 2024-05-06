Chris Janson Comes to Indian Ranch This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country singer Chris Janson is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $32.50 through May 17th, while supplies last.

Chris Janson is a multi-Platinum recording artist, celebrated entertainer, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/songwriter. The ACM Award- winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” (ACM Winner - Video of the Year) and his chart-topping, 4x Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists – making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times. “Buy Me A Boat” was also recognized as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up “Done” each topped the country charts.

Now, Janson is entering a new chapter with his fifth studio album The Outlaw Side of Me, which was released in summer of 2023. Working alongside Oscar-nominated and GRAMMY®-winning producer Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Cheap Trick, Insane Clown Posse), The Outlaw Side of Me is a full-spectrum look at one of country music’s most electrifying stars. From the outlaw, to the rowdy rocker, the romantic, and the full-throttle performer, this record is Chris Janson from top to bottom.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, The Mavericks on June 22nd, Scotty McCreery on June 23rd, Three Dog Night on June 29th, Elle King on June 30th, Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross on July 7th, Aaron Lewis on July 14th (July 13th show is sold out), The Pike Hairfest on July 20th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 21st, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th, Almost Queen: A Tribute to QUEEN on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 2nd, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 3rd, Grace Potter on August 4th, Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 9th, Ripe on August 10th,The Beach Boys on August 11th, and Tyler Hubbard on August 18th, Get The Led Out on August 23rd, Little Feat on August 24th, The Pike RokFest on August 31st, and Brett Young on September 7th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Chris Janson on Sunday, September 29, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $32.50, May 11th-May 17th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

Comments