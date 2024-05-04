HAPPINESS FANTASY Installation Comes To Harvard Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Harvard Square Business Association and Gazit Horizons are pleased to announce the first installation at the (snobby) institute located at 1420 Massachusetts Avenue in Harvard Square. The exhibit, “Happiness Fantasy” will be on display from May 8th – 31st from 8am – 11pm daily. The opening reception will be held on May 8th at 7pm.

“Happiness Fantasy”, curated by Harvard Graduate School of Design students, Pin Sangkaeo and Benson Joseph, is an exploration of architecture and collective identity through the lens of moment-making. Pin + Benson commented "This exhibit delves into the interplay between architecture and sociotechnical imaginaries—visions of desirable futures crafted by shared social understandings. Designed as a hyper-designed object that aims to control and predict environments, it utilizes modern technologies for interaction and collaboration, while challenging the notions of individual and collective existence. The project examines how these nodes of concentration serve to maintain economic, cultural, and political influence, proposing that the pursuit of utopian visions inherently carries dystopian elements by reinforcing singular sociotechnical imaginaries. Through a blend of participatory and non-participatory observations, the exhibited works explore the creation of utopias and dystopias encapsulated in the metaphorical 'temple' and 'garden'."

This exhibition features a diverse array of media, from meticulously detailed drawings, videos, and sculptural works, each piece weaving together narratives of urban dynamics, historical monuments, and the ever-evolving notion of "collective self" within the cityscape. These pieces represent (snobs._)'s collaboration series with various partners across Harvard and beyond.

Opening Reception

May 8th, 7pm

An evening of engaging discussions and an opportunity to view the essential role of design and architecture. Refreshments will be served, and you will have the chance to meet the minds behind the work.

