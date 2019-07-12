BWW Review: TIME FLIES AND OTHER COMEDIES at Barrington Stage Company Demonstrates That When You're Having Fun, Time Does Indeed Fly.

The lazy, hazy, crazy days of Summer are in full swing in the Berkshires. Barrington Stage Company figured we could probably use a few laughs and their current production of TIME FLIES AND OTHER COMEDIES delivers many of them.

Topics like entomology, mental health, multiple murders, a mother's passing, and a day when nothing goes according to plan, might not seem like much to laugh about but in the hands of playwright, David Ives, they are. In six short vignettes lasting about 20-minutes each, Ives provides a twisted, often incredibly detailed, and funny look at these subjects from a different perspective, sometimes many of them.

BSC veterans Carson Elrod, Jeff McCarthy, and Debra Jo Rupp, all of whom are well known to area theatre goers are joined by Cary Donaldson and Ruth Pferdehirt. The ensemble is well balanced and show themselves to be exceptional actors. Each, assuming multiple characters in rapid succession over the course of the 2-hour production. Not every line lands solidly, but the skilled cast under the direction of Tracy Brigden provides an evening of entertainment that is fast-paced, frivolous, and lots of fun.

The design team includes Scenic Designer, Brian Prather; Costume Designer, Elivia Bovenzi; Lighting Designer, Matthew Richards; and Sound Designer / Composer, Eric Shimelonis.

TIME FLIES AND OTHER COMEDIES continues through July 27 at Barrington Stage Company's St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, MA. The production is dedicated to the late Hal Kramer, one of BSC's longtime friends and lead sponsor. Visit: www.barringstage.org for information and tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories