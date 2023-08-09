Review: GOLDA'S BALCONY at Shakespeare & Company

Chicken Soup but at the Bottom of the Pot is Blood.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

GOLDA’S BALCONY the inspiring true story of Golda Meir is being staged at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre for a total of 10 performances.

Playwright William Gibson first explored Meir in 1977 in his multi-character work GOLDA, which was produced on Broadway with Anne Bancroft in the title role. Never fully satisfied with the piece, he decided to tackle the subject matter, this time in the form of a one-woman play.

Annette Miller as Golda Meir. 
Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

The world premiere of GOLDA’S BALCONY was produced 20 years ago at Shakespeare & Company, featuring Miller, and went on to become the longest-running one-woman show in Broadway history. Miller earned the Elliot Norton Award and IRNE Award for Outstanding Actress in a Solo Performance for her performance.

GOLDA’S BALCONY follows the trajectory of the life of Meir from Russian immigrant to American schoolteacher to a leader of international politics as the fourth Prime Minister of Israel.  Much of its focus is on the period surrounding the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when Israel was attacked by Egypt and Syria.  Gibson's drama suggests Meir threatened Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger with the launch of nuclear weapons against her enemies, conceivably starting world war, unless the U.S. came to her country's aid.

Annette Miller as Golda Meir. 
Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

Annette Miller is outstanding.  Despite a brief opening remark about not donning a wig, she embodies Meir without any question for the entirety of the 100-minute performance.  Miller takes the audience on a fascinating and detailed journey in which she seamlessly shifts between aspects of Meir’s character ranging from nurturing caregiver to the “Iron Lady” of Israeli Politics.  At one point sharing that she’s “known for making chicken soup for Israeli soldiers but there is blood “at the bottom of the pot.” Miller is well known in the region, and this is one in a long line of performances that allow her to demonstrate her prowess amply.  She is one of several in the area doing so this season with solo or small cast presentations.  This production serves as a powerful reminder to those who know about zionism and the pursuit of a Jewish homeland, and also a great lesson in history for those who may not.

Miller and Gidron are joined on GOLDA’S BALCONY by Shakespeare & Company Set Designer Patrick Brennan and Costume Designer Govane Lohbauer.  Performances continue through August 20.




