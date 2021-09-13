BWW Review: HANG at Shakespeare & Company Offers A Powerful Reminder That We All Have Choices

In Debbie Tucker Green's dark and poetic comedy, three individuals face off in a stark government room where justice hangs in the balance. A devastating decision with lingering consequences forms the underpinning of this unique and riveting story.

You quite likely have little to no knowledge or information regarding this new play that enjoyed a successful run in 2015 at the Royal Court in London and now makes its regional debut at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox Massachusetts. I will cut to the heart of the matter and state that both those who enjoy intrigue as well as good theatre should enjoy this fine production. To reveal too much of the details would be a disservice, so you will have to trust that HANG is one of those rare cases of synergy where the whole is indeed greater than the sum of the parts it is made of.

Kristen Wold

Photo: Daniel Rader

There are a few lighter moments in the otherwise intense 80-minutes of drama and tension which is presented without intermission on a set designed by Patrick Brennan with lighting designed by James Bilnoski. The two elements work together in close harmony to create a nondescript space which could be nearby or far away; in the past, present, or some dystopian future; at a corporate office or perhaps, an educational, medical, or correctional facility. Green's well crafted, fast paced dialogue is natural and conversational. It too plays a pivotal and intricate role in the suspense and intrigue as the three characters speak in incomplete sentences and vague obscure references for about half or more of the production. Speaking of vague obscure references - the three characters are referred to simply as "One, "Two", "Three" and are well played by Kristin Wold.

Ken Cheeseman

Photo: Daniel Rader

Ken Cheeseman, and Cloteal L. Horne, respectively. Under the direction of Reggie Life each displays ample skill and deep understanding of their characters as demonstrated through words, actions, demeanor, and body language. While it is relatively clear that One and Two are representatives of some organization delicately and gingerly carrying out their appointed task in interacting with Three. We are unsure as to the nature of the task, the goal, or even their relationship to Three.

Just when the myriad open-ended statements and unresolved beginnings, seem to have reached a pinnacle, we do learn the answers to all the burning questions having accumulated along the climb. Some may tire along the numerous switchbacks along the way but then, as Emerson said: Its not the destination, it's the journey. This is both an

Cloteal L. Horne

Photo: Daniel Rader

engaging and interesting one. Oh, and that's pretty much just the surface level, below which there are ample issues to question, ponder, and discuss among yourselves.

HANG continues at the Tina Packer Playhouse on the Shakespeare and Company campus in Lenox through October 3rd. Visit https://www.shakespeare.org/ for tickets and information.