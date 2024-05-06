North Shore Civic Ballet to Open Spring Auction This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shoppers, start your online carts! The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) opens its 2024 online auction website page for bids on Friday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. EST and continues through Friday, May 31, closing at 6:00 p.m. EST. The auction's proceeds will provide aspiring dancers with the resources and training needed to study ballet and perform in the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The NSCB is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts at the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Learn more at www.biddingforgood.com/ballet.

Shoppers worldwide will discover a range of gift certificates to bid upon for restaurants, hotels, resorts, museums, libraries, theaters, and much more in the local North Shore area and further just in time for summer vacations, graduation events, weddings, confirmations, and other celebrations. Shoppers should visit the site frequently to view the new items added throughout the run. The auction's website is open 24-7.

Hotel and resort stays are available to Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Bayside Resort in Cape Cod, and Maine Forest Yurts in Maine. Shoppers can also bid upon a range of unique experience opportunities, such as Hy-Line Cruises' excursion on the Cape Cod Canal, Champlain Valley Fair in Vermont, and a Massachusetts Bay Lines' Sunset Cruise. Tickets are available to theaters, including Northshore Music Theatre, Puppet Showplace Theater, The Cabot Theater, and The Palace Theater in New Hampshire.

Shoppers will also discover passes to museums and libraries, such as the Institute of Contemporary Art and John F. Kennedy Presidential Library both in Boston, the Harvard Museum of Science & Culture in Cambridge, Rhode Island and Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, Connecticut. They will find fun activities to bid upon of interest for children, including The Butterfly Place, Clarks Bears, Boston Duck Tours, and Mass Audubon.

Proceeds to Support Dancers' Training, scholarships, and special educational projects. They also provide equipment and resources to aid dancers with their training.

"With the support of our donors and bidders, the North Shore Civic Ballet will provide more educational and performing opportunities for another generation of dancers. People can still get involved in the auction by volunteering with the ballet company, asking merchants to donate a gift certificate or gift card for the auction, or making a purchase," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, North Shore Civic Ballet.

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt organization and contributions are tax-deductible, as permissible by law.

Donations are accepted continually during the auction and may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Call 781-631-6262 to schedule a drop-off or a pick-up for the auction. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.

