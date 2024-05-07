Celebrity Series of Boston Reveals 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrity Series of Boston has announced its 2024/25 season, marking 86 years of bringing world-class touring and local performing artists to Boston. This season's offerings bring audiences new venues to explore, artist debuts, beloved returning artists, two special festivals celebrating jazz and contemporary music, concerts and events in Boston neighborhoods, and more.

Performances return to beloved venues across Greater Boston, including the second year of a partnership with the Groton Hill Music Center to present classical music.

Audiences will be able to explore two brand-new venues this season that will host jazz and dance events—the flexible Black Box Theatre at Arrow Street Arts in Harvard Square and Boston Arts Academy Theatre.

The Cutler Majestic Theatre and Emerson Paramount Center light up with dance this season, giving audiences myriad ways to experience the genre across Boston and Cambridge.

Gary Dunning, President and Executive Director of the Celebrity Series of Boston, says, “Join us as we unveil the 2024/25 Celebrity Series of Boston season, where artistry knows no bounds. From majestic classics to jazz with a global beat to mesmerizing dance, our lineup promises to delight and inspire. With diverse programming and esteemed performers, many making thought-provoking and personal statements with their program selections, this season embodies our commitment to inclusivity and the transformative power of the arts."

Nicole Taney, Artistic Director, adds, “From our cherished longtime venues to the innovation of new spaces like Arrow Street Arts and Boston Arts Academy Theatre, we're curating moments that transcend the ordinary this season. Join us for intimate jazz encounters, unexpected team-ups within and across genres, and an irresistible fusion of artistry and community in our Ailey Revelations Celebrations Workshops. We invite you to join us in celebrating the boundless creativity and collaborative spirit that define this extraordinary season."

TICKET INFORMATION

The pre-sale ticketing period begins on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, for donors; Wednesday, May 15, for renewing subscribers; and Thursday, May 16, for new subscribers. More information on subscriptions at: https://www.celebrityseries.org/live-performances/subscriptions/get-ready-to-subscribe/

Single tickets for select performances go on sale Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Purchasing tickets for three performances upgrades the ticket holder to subscriber status for the entire 2024/25 season. Subscribers enjoy benefits such as early access to seats before the general public, guaranteed pricing, advance notice of additional performances, and ticket exchange privileges.

Performance and ticketing updates may be found at celebrityseries.org.

Neighborhood Arts performances will be announced this June.

Venues, artists, and programs are subject to change.

2024/25 SUBSCRIPTION SERIES PERFORMANCES

The 2024/25 season is sponsored by Crescendo Donor Advised Fund and Susan & Michael Thonis.

Pianist Emanuel Ax opens the season in a program entitled “Fantasies,” pairing convention-defying works by Beethoven, Schumann, and Corigliano. His two performances, in Boston and Groton, are Thursday, October 10 at 8pm at Groton Hill Music Center's Concert Hall, and Sunday, October 13 at 3pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Australian Chamber Orchestra breathes new life and perspectives into Vivaldi's Four Seasons with a new recasting in a musical journey through Venice and the Middle East. Violinist Richard Tognetti will be joined by Joseph Tawadros, oud (Middle Eastern lute), and James Tawadros, riq (Middle Eastern frame drum similar to the tambourine), on Friday, October 18 at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Pianist Paul Lewis, a noted Schubert interpreter, returns to Celebrity Series to perform an all-Schubert program: The Last Sonatas on Friday, October 25, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

The Jerusalem Quartet returns to the Series with three centuries of quartet repertoire, spanning early Classical through twelve-tone modern styles with Haydn, Shostakovich, and Dvořák on Friday, November 1, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist Hiromi returns to Celebrity Series following her solo debut with her latest project and ensemble, Sonicwonder, creating an all-electric wonderland of improvisation and funky arrangements on Saturday, November 9, at 8pm at Berklee Performance Center.

The Castalian Quartet showcases their versatility and depth in their Celebrity Series Debut Series recital with music by Schubert, Kurtág, Coleridge-Taylor, and Beethoven in a ajourney through classical music on Thursday, November 14, at 7:30pm at Longy's Pickman Hall.

Ina Garten, author, Food Network personality, and cultural icon, discusses her memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens (Crown/Penguin Random House, October 2024). Garten will present an intimate, entertaining, and inspiring account of her remarkable journey, sharing her personal story on Friday, November 15, at 8pm at Symphony Hall.

South African piano titan Abdullah Ibrahim makes his Celebrity Series debut with his trio after decades of jazz performance, composition, and activism. On Saturday, November 16, at 8pm at Berklee Performance Center.

Berliner Philharmoniker returns to Symphony Hall under the baton of Music Director Kirill Petrenko, revealing the majesty of Bruckner's Fifth Symphony on Wednesday, November 20, at 8pm at Symphony Hall.

Martha Graham Dance Company returns to Celebrity Series for the first time in almost two decades. The performances, pairing classic and contemporary works, is part of the three-year GRAHAM100 celebration leading up to the group's 2026 centennial. Friday, November 22, at 8pm and Saturday, November 23, at 2pm at the Cutler Majestic Theatre at Emerson College.

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan reunite for their fourth appearance together on the Series with a program that pairs Brahms and Shostakovich sonatas for cello and piano with transcribed and arranged works originally written for other string instruments by the same composers. Sunday, November 24, at 3pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

What Makes It Great? with Rob Kapilow brings George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue to the stage with the rarely heard original version for piano and big band, as the 100th Anniversary year of the work comes to a close. Friday, December 6, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

London's Kingdom Choir fills Berklee Performance Center with soul-stirring beauty when they make their Boston debut. The gospel choir's talent and dedication captured the world's attention when they sang at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. On Sunday, December 15, at 5pm at Berklee Performance Center.

Pianist Yulianna Avdeeva, a Chopin Competition gold medalist, makes her Celebrity Series debut in Cambridge (Debut Series) and Groton, with a program featuring short works by Liszt and Beethoven's “Hammerklavier” Sonata. Wednesday, January 15, at 7:30pm at Longy's Pickman Hall and Thursday, January 16, at 8pm at Groton Hill Music Center's Meadow Hall.

Malpaso Dance Company, Cuba's most in-demand contemporary dance company, returns to Boston with a vibrant program showcasing the company's commitment to working with international choreographers while also nurturing Cuban artistry. Friday, January 17, at 8pm and Saturday, January 18, at 2pm at Emerson Paramount Center, Robert J. Orchard Stage.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis lends their old-school class and effortless polish to covers of jazz standards, 20th-century classics, originals by Marsalis and other band members, and more on Wednesday, January 22, at 8pm at Symphony Hall.

Drummer Dafnis Prieto returns to Celebrity Series with his dynamic Sí o Sí Quartet. Prieto—a Grammy Award winner and MacArthur Fellow—is known for blending Cuban percussion instrumentation, rhythms, and textures with the classic jazz drum kit. Friday, January 24, at 8pm at Berklee Performance Center.

Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, violist Matthew Lipman, and pianist Tamar Sanikidze join forces for an evening of music by Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms alongside the Boston premiere of a Celebrity Series co-commission by composer Joel Thompson on Saturday, January 25, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Journalist Jad Abumrad, creator and former co-host of NPR's Radiolab, returns to the Series with his latest project, How to Talk to a Human, a lively presentation about the art and science of interviews and tough conversations on Friday, January 31, at 8pm at Sanders Theatre.

Meklit Hadero is an Ethiopian American vocalist, songwriter, composer, and former refugee known for her electric stage presence, innovative sound, and cultural advocacy. Meklit and her sextet will perform selections from their 2024 EP, Ethio Blue, and other originals and covers on Saturday, February 1, at 8pm at the Berklee Performance Center.

Pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to Celebrity Series with an all-Ravel program following his sold-out debut in 2023. Sunday, February 2, at 3pm at Symphony Hall.

Pianist and composer Conrad Tao and choreographer and tap dancer Caleb Teicher return to the Series with Counterpoint, their latest dynamic duet collaboration on Friday, February 7, at 8pm and Saturday, February 8, at 2pm and 8pm at the Boston Arts Academy Theatre.

Stave Sessions | Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre | February 11-14

Stave Sessions returns with four thrilling contemporary music performances at the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre in Davis Square.

Courtney Swain, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and sound artist, Tuesday, February 11, at 7:30pm



Owls—violinist Alexi Kenney, violist Ayane Kosaza, and cellists Gabriel Cabezas and Paul Wiancko—Wednesday, February 12, at 7:30pm

Seth Parker Woods, cello and voice, Thursday, February 13, at 7:30pm

The Westerlies, accidental brass quartet, Friday, February 14, at 7:30pm

The Dover Quartet returns to Boston following their appearance on the Debut Series in 2018. The Quartet will perform Schumann's Quartet No. 1 alongside Tchaikovsky's first string quartet, and Dvořák's 1893 “American” Quartet on Friday, February 14, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Pianists Víkingur Ólafsson and Yuja Wang come together on Symphony Hall's stage for a two-piano and piano four hands recital including Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, John Adams' Hallelujah Junction, and more on Friday, February 21, at 8pm at Symphony Hall.

Virtuosic pianist Lang Lang brings essential Romantic-era classics from Schubert, Schumann, and Chopin to Symphony Hall on Friday, February 28, at 8pm.

Pianist Jason Moran brings the timeless genius of Duke Ellington's music, brilliantly reimagined, in Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings—an extraordinary celebration of the composer's legacy 125 years after his birth. Saturday, March 1, at 8pm at Berklee Performance Center.

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos and pianist Daniil Trifonov join forces for a duo recital spanning highlights of the piano and violin repertoire featuring 19th- and 20th-century classics from Beethoven, Bartók, and more. Wednesday, March 5, at 8pm at Symphony Hall.

Violinist Midori returns to the Series with pianist Özgür Aydin in a program that lends her finely honed touch to songs of mourning and lamentation across cultures. Midori's program is anchored around Poulenc's Sonata for Piano and Violin, dedicated to the memory of Spanish poet Federico García Lorca. Thursday, March 6, at 8pm at Groton Hill Music Center's Meadow Hall, and Friday, March 7, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Kodo returns to the Celebrity Series with Warabe, a soul-stirring program created to celebrate the group's 40th anniversary season on Sunday, March 9, at 5pm at Symphony Hall.

Jazz Festival | Arrow Street Arts | March 13-16

Four nights of fascinating, exhilarating jazz at Harvard Square's newly renovated theater and entertainment hotspot: Arrow Street Arts. Celebrity Series takes over this flexible space, creating a showcase for exciting next-generation jazz artists who understand and embrace the art form's limitless capacity for freedom and self-expression.

Sean Mason Quartet, Thursday, March 13, at 7pm & 9pm

Linda May Han Oh, Friday, March 14, at 7pm & 9pm

Mali Obomsawin, Saturday, March 15, at 7pm & 9pm

Brandee Younger, Sunday, March 16, at 5pm & 7pm



Cabaret goddess Meow Meow returns to Boston for her Series debut, An Evening with Meow Meow, featuring an array of the chansons, cabaret classics, and covers that have made her a favorite around the world on Saturday, March 15, at 8pm at Sanders Theatre.

Mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron and pianist Kunal Lahiry's program, The Power and the Glory, weaves together works from Latin America, Europe, and Asia, bringing a new voice to traditional and historical works, and showcasing contemporary creations on Tuesday, March 18, at 7:30pm at Longy's Pickman Hall as part of the Debut Series.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Celebrity Series bring Ailey Revelations Celebration Workshops to Boston. Experience firsthand the power and joy of Mr. Ailey's iconic Revelations in one of four free workshops at public venues and community centers across Boston. Learn gestures, movements, and adapted steps from the dance that means so much to generations of audience members. No special equipment or dance experience needed: these workshops will be for everyone! Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23; locations and times to be announced.



The Calidore Quartet and bassist/composer Xavier Foley join forces for quintet works by Jessie Montgomery and Antonín Dvořák, plus Foley's own “Good Times” on Sunday, March 23, at 3pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.



Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and vocalist Caroline Shaw and esteemed choreographer and dancer Vanessa Goodman draw profound inspiration from the life of soil in their innovative dance and music installation, Graveyards and Gardens. Friday, March 28, at 8pm and Saturday, March 29, at 2pm and 8pm at Arrow Street Arts.



German violinist Julia Fischer and Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki make their Celebrity Series debuts in a recital program featuring a selection of violin sonatas from Mozart, Beethoven, and Schumann on Friday, March 28, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Noam Pikelny & Friends brings together bluegrass banjo standout Noam Pikelny and a roster of accomplished colleagues for this concert that promises virtuosity and unbounded musicianship on Saturday, March 29, at 8pm at the Berklee Performance Center.

Pianist Zlata Chochieva returns to the United States for her long-awaited Boston debut with a program that reflects her deep affinity for Rachmaninoff on Tuesday, April 1, at 7:30pm at Longy's Pickman Hall as part of the Debut Series.



Rob Kapilow shines the What Makes it Great? spotlight on Simon & Garfunkel for an illuminating exploration of the duo's songwriting process and compositional choices. Featuring two vocalists, Kapilow shares the surprising stories behind iconic hit songs on Saturday, April 5, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

An Evening with David Sedaris sees the author and humorist return to Symphony Hall on Sunday, April 6, at 7pm to read new and unpublished works, and offer an audience Q&A.

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain makes their much-anticipated return to Boston for the first time since 2018, promising a mix of unexpected delights and genre-hopping virtuosity on Friday, April 11, at 8pm at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Cellist Zlatomir Fung, raised in Westborough, MA, is the youngest cellist to win a Gold Medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition. For his Celebrity Series debut, the passionate film fan has chosen works that conjure iconic moments from opera and screen, including a new fantasia on Bizet's Carmen, written for him by Marshall Estrin. Wednesday, April 16, at 7:30pm at Longy's Pickman Hall as part of the Debut Series, and Thursday, April 17, at 8pm at Groton Hill Music Center's Meadow Hall.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns for the annual showcase of the company's extraordinary technique and emotive power, reaffirming their enduring importance in the American cultural landscape. Thursday–Sunday, April 24-27, at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.



Pianist Evgeny Kissin showcases the many moods of Beethoven's Sonata No. 7, Chopin's contemplative Nocturnes, and Shostakovich's Piano Sonata No. 2, paired with selections from Bach's 24 Preludes and Fugues. Tuesday, April 29, at 8pm at Symphony Hall.

Samara Joy, the three-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist, makes her Celebrity Series debut on Saturday, May 3, at 8pm at the Berklee Performance Center.

Violinist Tessa Lark, bassist Edgar Meyer, and cellist Joshua Roman form a trio that spans the generations, bringing together artists who blend and play with styles across genres on Friday, May 9 at 8pm Sanders Theatre.

ARTS FOR ALL!

Celebrity Series' Arts for All! programs collaborate with more than 50 community organizations to engage people of all ages, harnessing the creative energy of the performing arts to build thriving neighborhoods and cultivate the next generation of artists and audiences.

Through master classes with artists in public schools and conservatories; hands-on, interactive workshops for youth led by a core group of Boston-affiliated artists; community concerts in Boston and Cambridge neighborhoods; free and discounted tickets to subscription performances; and large-scale, public performance projects, Arts for All! brings the arts to everyone.

Neighborhood Arts programming in the 2024/25 season is anchored in partnerships with Boston-affiliated artists and ensembles, and showcases the rich diversity of musical offerings they perform. The full Neighborhood Arts season will be announced this summer.

Visit celebrityseries.org/artsforall for information about all of Celebrity Series of Boston's community engagement work.

CELEBRITY SERIES GALA

The 2025 Gala will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Cyclorama at the Boston Center for the Arts, and honors Board Chair Joshua Boger, PhD, for his longtime visionary leadership. Join the Celebrity Series for a spectacular evening that recognizes the organization's history, its impact on Boston's cultural community, and the innovation, excitement, and breadth of Dr. Boger's tenure. Supporters and community leaders come together to celebrate the future of the organization during this black-tie event. We invite you to experience this innovative evening that delights guests with dramatic surprises, dinner, dancing, and unforgettable artistic performances. Proceeds from the Gala benefit the education, programming, and community engagement efforts of the Celebrity Series of Boston.

