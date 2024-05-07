HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION Will Open in Boston This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The U.S. tour of Harry Potter: The Exhibition is continuing and making its Boston debut at CambridgeSide on September 13, 2024.

The exhibition celebrates the enchanting world of Harry Potter and beyond, and has already mesmerized over 2 million fans worldwide.

Tickets will go on sale May 16. Join the waitlist today for early access to tickets.

For those who join the waitlist, a presale will be offered beginning May 14. Those who purchase within that window will receive a commemorative Harry Potter: The Exhibition tote bag.

The behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the films of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, as well as the wonders of the extended Harry Potter universe, including original costumes, props and imagery from the Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades, getting an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

“Boston is rich with culture and history, making this a perfect stop for Harry Potter: The Exhibition on our US tour. I couldn’t be more thrilled to share this beloved exhibition with the fans and families of the Boston area later this fall,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions.

Following the world premiere in Philadelphia in February 2022, Harry Potter: The Exhibition has since opened in several cities around the world. Currently, it’s showing in New York City, USA and Macao, China, and opens in May in Munich, Germany and in August in São Paulo, Brazil.

Exhibition Gallery Highlights

From Page to Screen Gallery showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone encased in a Gringotts inspired vault and is surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery features an immersive multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map, where guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue their exploration of the exhibition.

The Great Hall Gallery is a space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture.

The Hogwarts Houses gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to experience more personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their preregistration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this gallery will enable visitors to experience all of the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows.

Hogwarts Classrooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will brew potions in the Potions Classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest offer an interactive Patronus charm experience. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest and explore inside a recreation of Hagrid’s Hut.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections that span the expanded Wizarding World. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience.

Comments