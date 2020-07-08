BWW Blog: Ways to Spark Your Passion for Theatre Even Though Broadway is Closed

As social distancing and the spread of the Coronavirus continue, Broadway has closed its doors for the rest of the year. This also means that many smaller theatre companies, and theatre education companies might have to do the same. Nothing is more fulfilling than being in a rehearsal or the high of a show, however, here is a collection of things to spark your passion for theatre again, and get through this time.

Obviously, Hamilton. The full recording is streaming on Disney Plus. If you have not watched this yet are you even a theatre person? Watch it. It will change you.

Get yourself onto the musical theatre side of TikTok. Now. All kinds of content. Theatre kids take up my feed daily. This will give you a little laugh about how crazy theatre truly is. There is everything from duetting videos with pianists and other singers, to reenactments of shows, and so much more! Duets that give you hope and life: @nick_t_daly

USA Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez who turns out is a HUGE theatre nerd

Inside jokes we all get but no one else does: @jackattackcleary80

Check out new musicals! Like @starrymusical

Every Little Step is a documentary about the process of the 2006 Broadway revival. It's free for Amazon Prime members!

BroadwayHD is a streaming service for filmed Broadway Hits.You can become a member for 8.99 USD/Month!

Annie: It's the Hard Knock Life is a documentary about the 2012 revival of Annie, 'from script to stage'. It can be found on YouTube!

Movies like Burlesque, Westside Story, Mary Poppins Returns as well as many others can be found on Netflix.

A filmed version of the broadway show "Shrek:The Musical" is also on Netflix! Watching this makes you have a little more hope in the world.

Disney Plus has all of Disney's Movie Musicals (as well as DCOMS), and specials like "The Undefeated Presents: Hamilton In Depth".

Other recommended shows, series and movies for theatre people: Encore! (Disney +), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney +), Dancing Queen (Netflix), Ben Platt, Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix), Crazy Ex Girlfriend (Netflix), Queer Eye (Netflix), Footloose (1984) (Hulu), Footloose (2011) (Hulu), A Simple Favor (Hulu), Amazing Grace, Aretha Franklin (Hulu), and so many more!

Read new plays! If you don't know where to start, I recommend anything by Annie Baker or Sarah Rhul (Just my taste!)

Write! I am the biggest hypocrite when it comes to this, but even writing in a journal everyday can be cathartic. It is also helpful for anyone interested in playwriting, or creative direction in general.