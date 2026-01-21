BOSTON SCIFI FILM FESTIVAL To Mark 51st Edition At Somerville Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Boston SciFi Film Festival will return for its 51st edition from February 11 through February 15, 2026, at the Somerville Theatre in Somerville, Massachusetts. Founded in 1976, the festival is recognized as the longest-running genre film festival in the United States.

The 2026 festival will present 23 feature films, 33 short films, and four panel discussions, showcasing contemporary independent science fiction alongside classic genre titles. Programming will span five days and include curated feature programs as well as special events.

Festival Director Garen Daly said, “It is our commitment to science fiction storytelling coupled with the support of filmmakers and patrons that has made this so. All you have to do is look around and know: THE FUTURE IS NOW.”

The festival will conclude on February 15 with its annual 24-hour Marathon, beginning at noon and running continuously for a full day. This year’s Marathon lineup will include a 70mm presentation of David Lynch’s Dune (1984), the U.S. premiere of The Atomic Screen (2025), and additional selections such as Nope, Event Horizon, Aliens, and Under the Skin.

Feature programming during the week will be organized into themed blocks. Opening night on February 11 will feature Programs BADGER and KAWICH, including Invasion ’53 and Lunar Dark. February 12 will present Program HAYFORD, with titles including The Recluse and Wax Girl. On February 13, Program WORTHINGTON will include Forbidden Valentine and Writer’s Block. Program TIKA BOO will follow on February 14, featuring Once Upon a Time in the Apocalypse and The Lord of All Future Space & Time.

The Boston SciFi Film Festival began at the Orson Welles Cinema and has continued annually despite venue changes and industry disruptions. The festival remains dedicated to supporting filmmakers and press, with screeners, interviews, and media assets available upon request.

The Somerville Theatre is located at 55 Davis Square, Somerville, Massachusetts. Ticketing and additional festival information will be announced by the festival.