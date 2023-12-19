Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

ArtsEmerson to Present MOBY DICK in January

The production will run January 23 – 28, 2024.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

ArtsEmerson to Present MOBY DICK in January

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, is excited to kick off its 2024 season with renowned director Yngvild Aspeli and the endlessly inventive Norwegian theater company, Plexus Polaire's Moby Dick at the Emerson Paramount Center from January 23 – 28, 2024. Herman Melville's immeasurably influential novel is brought to life in this radiant stage production featuring seven actors, fifty puppets, video projections, a drowned orchestra and a life-sized whale.

 

Moby Dick is, on its surface, the simple tale of a whaling expedition, but the story's haunting themes of unparalleled obsession lead us all to question the unexplained mysteries of life and of the human heart. In this groundbreaking production, the classic is reborn with a freshness and urgency that makes it truly unforgettable. The New York Times calls Moby Dick “a stunning work of art.”

 

“We are thrilled to jump start 2024 with the wondrous feast for the eyes that is Plexus Polaire with Yngvild Aspeli's Moby Dick,” says ArtsEmerson Interim Executive Director Ronee Penoi. “We think our audiences will be spell-bound by this poetic and magical piece with breathtaking puppetry.” 

“I like how the sea somehow draws invisible lines between the different corners of the world, how it creates points of connection,” says Moby Dick director Yngvild Aspeli. “How, facing this force of nature, we are all the same. And no-one captures the battle between man and nature like Herman Melville in Moby Dick. An ancient white whale, a captain steering his ship into destruction and the inner storms of the human heart.” 

Tickets for Moby Dick may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%. 

Thanks to generous support from Rockland Trust, a limited number of $10 Mobile Rush tickets will be available at 9:00 AM ET each performance day on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively through the TodayTix mobile app. For more information, please click on “General Public'' when you visit Click Here.

 


