Ann Hampton Callaway and More to Perform at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center Indigo Room Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will hold a Grand Opening Celebration for its new performance space the Indigo Room from October 10 through October 12, with performances by jazz vocalist Ann Hampton Callaway, blues guitarist Guy Davis, and family-friendly musician Terry A La Berry, among ceremonial festivities throughout the weekend. Further programming for the Indigo Room is also announced.

“The Mahaiwe team is thrilled to celebrate the opening of the Indigo Room,” says Mahaiwe Executive Director Janis Martinson. “Over the weekend we will demonstrate exactly what the Indigo Room will be: a versatile performance space with a true range of offerings. Between comedy, cabaret, blues, family fun and more, we hope to appeal to all entertainment appetites in our community. Come toast this new cultural hub in downtown Great Barrington!”

Jazz and pop singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway will headline the Indigo Room’s Grand Opening weekend with a retrospective performance on Saturday, October 11 at 8 p.m. In The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the Tony-nominated star dazzles with highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Come see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the "…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

A leading champion of the great American Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Callaway is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny”. She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film The Good Shepherd.

Callaway is a Platinum Award-selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand’s recent albums. She’s recorded over 50 albums as a soloist and guest and her latest critically acclaimed album Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration! has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway’s honors include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her new record Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1, was recently released via Shanachie Entertainment and debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

Callaway has performed before on the Mahaiwe’s mainstage.

Tickets are $102 for general admission café table seating, first-come, first-served.

Terry A La Berry

Arlo Guthrie’s longtime drummer Terry A La Berry will perform a free, family-friendly show on Sunday, October 12 at 11 a.m. Terry entertains audiences large and small with original songs and highly interactive material. He has appeared in several award-winning PBS specials for children and has produced seven albums of his original songs that have been recognized by Parents Choice Awards. He performed at the White House three times for the Easter Egg Roll and at thousands of schools, museums, theaters, camps and libraries, all over the country.

Terry has performed on the Mahaiwe’s mainstage with Guthrie several times over recent years.

Attendance is free with advance registration.

Guy Davis will perform on Sunday, October 12 at 8 p.m. Davis is a two-time, back-to-back Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Blues, a musician, actor, author, and songwriter. Davis uses a blend of roots, blues, folk, rock, rap, spoken word, and world music to comment on – and address – the frustrations of social injustice, touching on historical events and common life struggles.

Davis appeared on the Mahaiwe’s mainstage opening for comedian Paul Reiser earlier this year.

Tickets are $40 for general admission café table seating, first-come, first-served.

GENERAL FESTIVITIES

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center team is planning several festive components around the Indigo Room Grand Opening Celebration performances, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, stand-up comedy, drag bingo and a traditional Chinese lion dance. Details for these activities will be available closer to the date.

FURTHER PROGRAMMING



Beyond opening weekend, the Indigo Room will offer performances regularly as part of the Mahaiwe’s year-round programming. Programming announcements will be made on a rolling basis.

Singer-songwriter Matt Cusson will perform at the Indigo Room on Friday, October 24 at 8 p.m. Cusson is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer, pianist, songwriter, producer, and arranger. In addition to recent tours with Christina Aguilera, Megan Hilty, Dave Koz, and India.Arie with Javier Colon, he has worked with many of the world’s biggest artists, including Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, Anderson .Paak, Dua Lipa, CeeLo Green, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, Dave Koz, Javier Colon, Meshell Ndegeocello, mentors Brian McKnight and Livingston Taylor and many more. Recently, Cusson arranged Irving Berlin’s “Count Your Blessings” for the New York Pops with conductor Steven Reineke, played at Carnegie Hall. And with the many arrangements you can hear of Cusson’s all over the world, his version of “How Deep Is Your Love,” arranged for vocal group King’s Return, was nominated for a 2023 Grammy for Best Arrangement. Tickets are $40 for general admission café table seating, first-come, first-served.

Jazz pianist Isaiah J. Thompson will perform “A Guaraldi Holiday” with a quartet at the Indigo Room on Friday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thompson is the winner of the 2023 American Pianists Awards and the Cole Porter Fellowship in Jazz of the American Pianists Association. Thompson has performed with major artists, including John Pizzarelli (on the Mahaiwe stage), Ron Carter, Christian McBride, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Steve Turre and Buster Williams. His recording debut was featured on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Blue Engine Records’ Handful of Keys album with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, and he has since released multiple recordings as a leader. As a performer, Thompson tries to emit love, spirit and respect and convey his personal experiences through his artistry and his everlasting love of jazz. Tickets are $50 for row seating and $80 for café table seating up front.