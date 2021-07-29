Ali Funkhouser, Ryan Vona & More to Star in LEGALLY BLONDE at Franklin Performing Arts Company

The Franklin Performing Arts Company has announced the cast for their production of Legally Blonde the Musical. The production, originally scheduled for March 2020, marks the return of live theater for FPAC at THE BLACK BOX.

Starring as sorority girl turned Harvard Law student Elle Woods will be Ali Funkhouser. A NYC based actress, this will be Funkhouser's third production of Legally Blonde, having most recently appeared in The Lex's production directed by Broadway's original Elle, Laura Bell Bundy. She has been seen in many FPAC productions including Newsies, Joseph, Little Shop of Horrors, and Christopher Rice's The Tappy Christmas Special: LIVE!

Elliott Styles will also return to the world of Legally Blonde starring as Elle's lovable best friend and Harvard guide Emmett Forrest, a role he played with both Riverside Theatre and Walnut Street Theatre.

FPAC is excited to welcome Ryan Vona to the cast as Warner Huntington III. Vona is best known for his work on Broadway in Once and Cirque du Soleil's Paramour. His debut album Somebody was released in 2015.

Audrey Cardwell joins the cast as Vivienne Kensington. Cardwell is known for the First National Tours of Falsettos, Bright Star, Cinderella, Elf, and Anything Goes.

NYC's Katie Gray returns to FPAC as Paulette. Her FPAC credits include Matilda, Christopher Rice's The Tappy Christmas Special: LIVE, The Addams Family, and more.

Also sharing the stage in Legally Blonde will be Ricky and Myrtle from William Berloni Theatrical Animals as Elle's canine friends. Berloni and his handlers have provided animals of all species and sizes, found in shelters, humane societies or rescue leagues, for Broadway, off-Broadway, national tours, regional theaters, special events, the New York City Ballet, motion pictures, television, and commercials.

The cast also features Kelsey Breslin as Brooke Wyndham, Caroline Wilkins, Hayley Driscoll, and Courtney Beyer as Elle's best friends Serena, Margot, and Pilar, Nick Paone as Professor Callahan, Audrey Miningham as Enid, Clay Rice-Thomson as Aaron Schulz, Alexx Stachowiak as Nikos/Padamadan, Griffin Wilkins as Grandmaster Chad and others, Guy Rezendes as Kyle and Sami Goldman as Chutney. Rounding out the cast are Aaron Andrade, Blas Cerda, Tzintli Cerda, John Fitzhenry, Kim Frigon, Mariko Matsumura, Tatiana McAlpine, Hannah Rezendes, Maddie Rezendes, and Colie Vancura.

FPAC's production, directed by Raye Lynn Mercer, also features Jerry Mitchell's original Broadway choreography re-staged for THE BLACK BOX and music direction by Hallie Wetzell. As a special treat for FPAC audiences, patrons at the two Saturday August 14 performances will be able to meet Broadway's original Brooke Wyndham Nikki Snelson. Snelson has appeared in concert with FPAC and will be coaching FPAC's Legally Blonde cast.

Legally Blonde presented by the Franklin Performing Arts Company runs August 11-15 at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. Tickets can be purchased at www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370.