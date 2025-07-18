Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP To Play Berkshire Theatre Group This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkshire Theatre Group is bringing a new staging of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap to The Colonial Theatre this summer, with performances running July 24 to August 17, 2025. Directed by Broadway veteran Gerry McIntyre, the production will feature a cast led by Michael Kostroff, Thursday Farrar, and Gillian Saker.

Set in a snowbound countryside guesthouse, The Mousetrap follows a group of strangers trapped together as a murderer lurks among them. With suspicion mounting and secrets unraveling, Christie’s legendary whodunit delivers the suspense that has kept audiences hooked for over 70 years.

Previews will be held on July 24 and 25 at 7:00 p.m., with an official opening night on Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. The production will conclude on Sunday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org or by calling the box office.

Cast

Greg Cuellar as Christopher Wren

Thursday Farrar as Mrs. Boyle

Michael Kostroff as Major Metcalf

Keshav Moodliar as Giles Ralston

Gillian Saker as Mollie Ralston

Bernadette Sefic as Miss Casewell

Matt Sullivan as Mr. Paravicini

Allen Tedder as Sergeant Trotter

Jess Diaz Griffin as Swing

Creative Team