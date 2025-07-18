Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP To Play Berkshire Theatre Group This Summer

The classic murder mystery will run July 24 through August 17 at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.
Berkshire Theatre Group is bringing a new staging of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap to The Colonial Theatre this summer, with performances running July 24 to August 17, 2025. Directed by Broadway veteran Gerry McIntyre, the production will feature a cast led by Michael Kostroff, Thursday Farrar, and Gillian Saker.
Set in a snowbound countryside guesthouse, The Mousetrap follows a group of strangers trapped together as a murderer lurks among them. With suspicion mounting and secrets unraveling, Christie’s legendary whodunit delivers the suspense that has kept audiences hooked for over 70 years.
Previews will be held on July 24 and 25 at 7:00 p.m., with an official opening night on Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. The production will conclude on Sunday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org or by calling the box office.
Greg Cuellar as Christopher Wren
Thursday Farrar as Mrs. Boyle
Michael Kostroff as Major Metcalf
Keshav Moodliar as Giles Ralston
Gillian Saker as Mollie Ralston
Bernadette Sefic as Miss Casewell
Matt Sullivan as Mr. Paravicini
Allen Tedder as Sergeant Trotter
Jess Diaz Griffin as Swing
Written by Agatha Christie
Directed by Gerry McIntyre
Scenic & Projections Design: Bryce Cutler
Costume Design: Dustin Cross
Lighting Design: Sam Rushen
Sound Design: Joanna Lynne Staub
Stage Manager: Jason Hindelang
Dialect Coach: Jennifer Scapetis
Casting: Kelly Gillespie, CSA and Caparelliotis Casting
