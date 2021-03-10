A.R.T. Adds Performances to Run of THE CONJURORS' CLUB

Due to popular demand, American Repertory Theater at Harvard University has added five additional performances to its run of The Conjurors' Club, an interactive multi-magician virtual experience performed live and created by Vinny DePonto and Geoff Kanick. Performances begin this Friday, March 12, 2021.

UPDATED PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: MARCH 12 - APRIL 10, 2021

Fridays, March 12, 19, and April 2, 9 at 8PM ET

Saturdays, March 13, 20, 27, and April 3*, 10 at 4PM ET and 8PM ET

Sunday, March 14 at 4PM ET

Sundays, March 14, 21, 28 and April 4 at 8PM ET

Wednesdays, March 17, 24, 31, and April 7 at 8PM ET

Thursdays, March 18, 25, and April 1*, 8 at 8PM ET

*ASL Interpretation will be available on Thursday, April 1 at 8PM; Audio Description will be available on Saturday, April 3 at 4PM.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Household tickets for all dates are currently available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ConjurorsClub and by calling 617-547-8300.

A limited number of rush tickets for $40 will be available ahead of each performance (secret package not included)

Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others

Packages of 5 or more household tickets are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/groups, by contacting ticketservices@amrep.org, and by calling 617-547-8300

A ticket to The Conjurors' Club includes both admission and a secret package containing artifacts that will be used to participate in the live experience.

ABOUT THE CONJURORS' CLUB

For the first time in 100 years, the secretive magic society The Conjurors' Club pulls back the curtain for an interactive experience that redefines the face of modern magic. Take a front-row seat and immerse yourself in the arcane and mysterious with three different magicians. Physical distance can't keep the amazing mind-reading, reality-bending illusions, and extraordinary transformations from reaching through the screen and directly into your home. As honorary members of the Club, you'll receive your own secret package for use during your visit that is guaranteed to surprise and delight all of your senses-but you must promise to keep the secrets...

The Conjurors' Club runs approximately 75 minutes and is recommended for ages 12+.

The Conjurors' Club was originally developed in collaboration with MinuteZero. The live experience premiered in 2017; the virtual experience was further developed and premiered in 2020 at The Orchard Project.

Learn more about The Conjurors' Club, including those who will be performing.