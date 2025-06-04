A GAY MASSEUR'S GUIDE TO HAPPY ENDINGS Sets Provincetown Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ever wonder what happens behind the closed doors of gay massage? Actor, writer, and comedian Austin Jennings Boykin is ready to tell you-whether you're ready or not. A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings, premiers at The Red Room in Provincetown on August 12 and 14 at 7PM, directed by Joe DeStefano.

This darkly funny, raw, and unfiltered solo show from actor and comedian Austin Jennings Boykin (FX, HBO, CBS, Amazon) pulls back the towel on his real-life experiences as a gay masseur. Expect a ride that's erotic, eccentric, and emotionally exposed.

Austin Jennings Boykin is a New York-based multi-hyphenate. As an actor, he has appeared on FBI: Most Wanted (CBS), Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX), The Gilded Age (HBO), and Hunters (Amazon). He's also performed on stages regionally and in New York and was a finalist at the New York Queer Comedy Festival. Recently, he turned down an insanely expensive MFA program so that he could continue work on his debut solo show, A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings.

The show is directed by Joe DeStefano, a multidisciplinary artist, producer, and graduate of the William Esper Studio. His credits include Cookie Ireland Has a Giraffe (FringeNYC), Elemeno Pea (Mastodon Theatre), and the short film The Knock Shadow, starring Lea DeLaria.

Whether you come for the laughs, the raw honesty, or the body, A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings offers a fresh, new take on sex work and self-worth.

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds