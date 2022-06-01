A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, WICKED, SWAN LAKE & More Lead Boston's June Theater Top 10

Click Here for More Articles on Boston Top 10

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

A Beautiful Noise

Emerson Colonial Theatre - begins June 21st.

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs "Sweet Caroline", "America", and "Cracklin' Rosie". Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise debuts in Boston before heading to Broadway. Good times never seemed so good.

1776

American Repertory Theatre - now through July 24th, 2022.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

Common Ground Revisited

The Huntington's Wimberly Theatre - through June 26th, 2022.

This riveting and intricately woven world premiere play brings Boston's history to life in the 1960s and 70s, culminating in three families' experiences in court-mandated busing. Diverse in both race and class, what can these families' experiences tell us about our own time? Especially when Boston Public Schools are more segregated in 2021 than they were in 1974. Common Ground Revisited is inspired by Anthony Lukas' landmark Pulitzer Prize winning book, which The New York Times praises as an "epic of American city life." Developed with ArtsEmerson, this unique work comes from Obie Award winners Melia Bensussen and Kirsten Greenidge, reteaming for the first time since their acclaimed Huntington production of Luck of the Irish.

Woody Sez: The Life And Times Of Woody Guthrie

Merrimack Repertory Theatre - June 8th through June 26th, 2022.

Joyous, toe-tapping, and inspirational, Woody Sez brings to life the stories and songs of America's great troubadour. The four performers, playing more than 20 instruments, transport the audience through the riveting and often controversial life of Woody Guthrie. Musical numbers include "This Land Is Your Land," "Pastures of Plenty," "Bound for Glory," "Hard Travelin'," and "So Long, It's Been Good To Know Yuh."

The Inheritance

Speakeasy Stage - through June 11th, 2022.

2020 Tony Award Winner for Best Play! Interweaving lives and spanning generations, The Inheritance brilliantly transposes E.M. Forster's novel Howards End to 21st century New York. A generation after the peak of the AIDS crisis, what is it like to be a young gay man in New York? What is the legacy left to them by previous generations? What do they owe the future and each other? Award-winning playwright Matthew López explores these and many other profound themes through the turbulent and often hilarious experiences of a group of young, ambitious New Yorkers in a work that has been hailed as "perhaps the most important American play of the century so far." (The Telegraph - UK)

Smokey Joe's Cafe

North Shore Music Theatre - June 7th through June 19th, 2022.

The jukebox comes to life and you won't be able to stay in your seat when the 2022 season opens with SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller. This Grammy© Award-winning and Tony© Award-nominated smash, made history as Broadway's longest-running musical revue. Featuring 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including showstopping classics like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion No. 9," "Spanish Harlem," "Yakety Yak," and "Charlie Brown," it celebrates the music of legendary songwriting duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Their generation-defining songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, the Coasters, and the Drifters.

Beauty and the Beast

North Shore Music Theatre (TBTS Fairytale Touring) - June 28th, 2022.

Beauty saves her father but then must endure the hardships of the Beast's castle while her silly sisters, Flora and Dora, delight in her absence. Love conquers all in this retelling of the classic original tale with a little something for everyone: music, dance, magic and merriment! A show the whole family won't want to miss!

Wicked

Citizens Bank Opera House - June 8th through July 24th, 2022.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade." Time Magazine cheers, "if every musical had the brain, the heart, and the courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place." The Gershwin Theatre on 50th Street and Broadway is that magical place. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. It will send your spirits soaring to heights you'll never forget.

Swan Lake

Boston Ballet - through June 5th, 2022.

Swan Lake enthralls audiences with its coveted principal roles and iconic corps de ballet. Revel in the technical precision and emotional tonality of dozens of dancers, brilliantly transformed by Perdziola's incomparable scenery and costume design. Perdziola's ability to bring artistic tradition to life with vivid creativity and skill is unparalleled on stages today.

The Light

Lyric Stave - June 3rd through June 26th, 2022.

On the night of their engagement, long-simmering discord bubbles to the surface for Genesis, a Principal at a Chicago charter school and Rashad, her firefighter boyfriend of two years. Long-buried secrets and painful revelations threaten to splinter the couple's relationship when a gift of concert tickets is given. What should be one of the happiest days of their life begins to unravel, layers of truth and doubt are peeled away, and the power of love and reconciliation is tested.

