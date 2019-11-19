14th Annual A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Colonial December 7

Berkshire Theatre Group is pleased to announce the 14th annual community production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Adapted by Eric Hill and directed by Travis Daly, this production will be presented for the ninth time at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. A Christmas Carol runs December 7 through

December 21.

Celebrate the timeless holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol with the whole family, and revel in the joy and redemptive power of Christmas as told in the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser who is shown the error of his ways and reformed by four spirits. Journey back to Victorian England and experience the classic story filled with holiday carols and the wonderment of the season.

For the fourth year, Berkshire Theatre Group is presenting a special community and sensory-friendly performance of A Christmas Carol on Wednesday, December 11 at 6:30pm at The Colonial Theatre. A "sensory-friendly" performance is a production that is slightly modified to accommodate individuals with sensory-input disorders, such as people on the autism spectrum. At this performance, you will notice relaxed "house rules;" people may need to get up, move around, and leave the theatre during the performance. There is no expectation that the audience will be completely quiet during the performance. Our goal is to create an environment where people with autism or sensory needs, along with their families, can enjoy coming to the theatre together and will feel comfortable, supported and free to be themselves.

Prior to each performance of A Christmas Carol, select members of the cast will sing Christmas carols in the lobby of the Colonial. On Thursday, December 19, Berkshire Waldorf School Presto String Ensemble, led by Eileen Markland, will perform a Christmas themed set list prior to the performance of A Christmas Carol.

Tickets to A Christmas Carol are $39 for adults and $29 for children 16 and under. Tickets to the Special Community and Sensory-Friendly Performance on

December 11 at 6:30pm are $5. Contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.





