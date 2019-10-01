Stage Coach Theatre Presents JEKYLL & HYDE

Start your Halloween fun with Stage Coach Theatre

Music, book and lyrics written by Leslie Bricusse, music written by Frank Wildhorn. Directed by Kelliey Chavez, co-Director - Andy Renfrew.

Rated: Adult situations and language.

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy-and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over. The perfect way to start your Halloween festivities.

Ticket Prices: $20.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time. Doors open one hour prior to play starting. The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of our bar vendor, The Capitol Bar.

Tickets: http://stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/ or call 208-342-2000.





