KIDZ BOP KIDS Come to the Egyptian Theatre

Kidz Bop Kids are coming to the Egyptian Theater in September. The performance is set for September 5.

Akin to the Mickey Mouse Club, Kidz Bop is the Number One band in children's music, churning out family-friendly versions of today's pop hits, sung by the industry's future stars. The Kidz Bop Kids current line-up are heading out on tour and bringing their effervescent, feel-good music along for the ride!

To date, Kidz Bop has sold over 15 million compilation albums and for five years running the group's been named Billboard's Number One Kids Artist. Their focus on editing contemporary hits so that they're better suited to little ears has made the brand a huge hit with parents and kids alike. Every show is billed as a family affair, so get ready to dance and sing along 'cause the Kidz Bop kids are in town!

