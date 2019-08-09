Company Of Fools Announces New Acting Intensives

As part of its longstanding commitment to theatre education, Company of Fools (COF) is proud to offer a series of three-day acting INTENSIVES, two of which will be led by Scott Palmer, the company's new Producing Artistic Director. The workshops feature a range of skill-building opportunities for theatre artists and performers.

Shakespearean Analysis For Actors: Aug. 23-25, 2019

COF's new Producing Artistic Director, Scott Palmer, has more than 20 years' experience with classical text, heightened language and Shakespearean verse. In this workshop, participants will be asked to analyze 20 lines of Shakespearean iambic pentameter to mine the Bard's verse for hints, clues and explosive insights into how to perform Shakespeare. All participants must memorize a minimum 20-line Shakespearean speech before the start of the workshop. Palmer will use his "10 Approaches To Verse" system, which involves learning about scansion, literary and poetic devices, and academic literary analysis, to explore how heightened language text can be transformed by the actor in performance.

Friday, Aug. 23, 6- 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25, noon-3 p.m., with a 4 p.m. open performance for the community

Restoration Comedy: Acting Styles: Nov. 8-10, 2019

During his career, Palmer has directed more than a dozen Restoration-era comedies. As a physical acting style, Restoration Comedy is a challenging, intellectual and hyper-stylized approach to movement, interaction, tension, character and comedy. Workshop participants will learn about the history of Restoration comedy, gain skills for creating and performing physically demanding Restoration-era trope characters and examine the fast-paced, caustic wit of the great Restoration comedy writers. All participants will be assigned characters in advance of the workshop and will be asked to memorize a short scene and work in teams for a final performance for the group.

Friday, Nov. 8, 6- 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9, noon-3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10, noon-3 p.m., with a 4 p.m. open performance for the community Improvisational Comedy with Andrew Beck of No Filter Improv: March 12-14, 2020

This workshop is an introduction to group and team improvisational comedy, covering spontaneity, group focus, ensemble building, narrative skills and how to identify and exploit patterns and connections between ideas that help create brilliant and hilarious improv comedy. Participants will learn basic and intermediate improv comedy skills, including various "comedy sports" games that will be put on full display at a performance for the community! Andrew Beck, who has an MFA from the University of Nebraska and is a theatre instructor at Oregon State University, is the Artistic Director of No-Filter Improv in Portland, Oregon.

Thursday, March 12, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, March 13, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, noon-4 p.m., with a public show at 7 p.m.

The INTENSIVES are designed for adults and young adults who are interested in the workshop topics. Most of the workshops require a little bit of homework, and participants who put in a bit of time to prepare will get the most out of the sessions. Please see The Center's website for details.

"We are excited and proud to provide these skill-building theatre workshops for our community," said Scott Palmer, Producing Artistic Director at Company of Fools. "We are 100% committed to ensuring that our entire community has access to high-quality arts education experiences. The INTENSIVES series is one way we are meeting that commitment."

Each three-day workshop is limited to 12 participants, and the registration fee is $50. For more information or to register for the INTENSIVES, visit sunvalleycenter.org or call The Center box office at 208-726-9491.





