Theatre Tuscaloosa to Hold Open Auditions for MASTER CLASS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold open auditions for "Master Class" Nov. 12 and 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

In this Tony-winning play by Terrence McNally, Opera diva Maria Callas serves up a one-of-a-kind masterclass at an elite opera training program. Based on a series of real-life classes Callas delivered at Julliard, this show gives us a peek into the complicated, driven, insatiable life of one of the 20th century's greatest artists.

Dr. Allison Upshaw leads this production as director. She is joined by Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer; and Charles Prosser, sound designer.

"I have loved this show since we first read through it during the Pandemic," Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "Dr. Upshaw has been working with Ava Buchanan on this show since August! When they round out the cast, I just know this show is going to be top notch."

The lead role of Maria Callas is cast, but other roles are available including the following: First Soprano/Sophie de Palma, Manny/Accompanist, Second Soprano/Sharon Graham, Tenor/Anthony Candolini, and Stage Hand. A full list of characters and their descriptions can be found at theatretusc.com.

Those who sign up to audition will be sent specific music to prepare for the audition. An accompanist will be provided to play sheet music. Be prepared to participate in cold readings from the script. Auditionees are encouraged to check-in up to 30 minutes ahead.

Auditionees should complete an online audition form (found at theatretusc.com) and submit it through the link at https://www.theaterforms.com/theatretusc/masterclass/auditionform/ before auditions.

Scripts of "Master Class" are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run 7-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sundays until closer to performance weeks. "Master Class" performances run Feb. 5-9, 2025, in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

More details are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More