Theatre Tuscaloosa To Hold Open Auditions For THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold open auditions for "The Addams Family" Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. with callbacks tentatively scheduled on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

In this hilarious musical adaptation of the eccentric, creepy-but-kooky Addams family, Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, sees the light and invites her boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, and his family to pay a call on the Addams for a "normal night." Wednesday has a secret; she and Lucas are engaged. Wednesday tells her father, Gomez, about the engagement, but she asks that he hide this secret from his lovely wife, Morticia, and the rest of the family. Madcap, musical mayhem ensues as young love tries to bring the wildly different families together.

Stacy Alley, leads this production as director and choreographer. She is joined by Henry Lewers, musical director; Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therrin Eber, scenic designer; David Jones, lighting and sound designer; and Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup designer.

"'The Addams Family' kicks off our 'Making Theatre Magic' 2024-25 season," Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "Staging this show at the Bama will be a magical experience, and I know whatever cast Stacy assembles will be show-stopping!"

"The Addams Family" has numerous roles of various types and ages available. A full list of characters and their descriptions can be found at theatretusc.com.

Those who audition should prepare 16 measures of a song in the style of "The Addams Family;" it is encouraged to know the entire song chosen. An accompanist will be provided to play sheet music. A dance audition will only be held during callbacks. Be prepared to participate in cold readings from the script. Auditionees are encouraged to check-in up to 30 minutes ahead.

Theatre Tuscaloosa is transitioning to an online audition form for "The Addams Family." Auditionees are encouraged to complete the audition form and submit it through the link at https://www.theatretusc.com/addams before auditions.

Scripts of "The Addams Family" are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run 6-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Friday evenings and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays until closer to performance weeks. "The Addams Family" performances run Oct. 17-20 with a School Matinee performance on Oct. 18 at the Bama Theatre.

More details are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

