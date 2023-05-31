Terrific New Theatre Announces Purchase Of 5th Avenue North Building

Terrific New Theatre (TNT), a local nonprofit dedicated to high-quality, cutting-edge theater, is thrilled to announce that after three years of searching, it has acquired a downtown building to house its performance space and administrative operations. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the organization, which previously leased properties throughout its 37-year history in the Magic City.

TNT's new home is a 7,500-square-foot, one-story building at 2112 5th Ave. N., formerly known as the Alabama Auction Room, which sits prominently across the street from the iconic Redmont Hotel.

John and Louise Beard, longtime supporters of TNT, purchased the building this month as a gift to the organization. This donation represents a significant portion of overall funds raised to date for the purpose of finding TNT a permanent home after the theater had to suspend operations mid-season in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“John and I are extremely happy to support TNT in acquiring this historic building at 2112 5th Avenue North,” Louise Beard says. “My love of Birmingham's community theater was nurtured by Carl Stewart, an original TNT founder. Seeing TNT return to actively participate as one of Birmingham's essential community theaters feeds my soul.”

The Beards worked with Harbert Realty Services to purchase the building.

“This strategic partnership between TNT, John and Louise Beard, and Harbert Realty Services is a testament to TNT's commitment to growth, innovation, and enriching the vibrant arts scene in the Birmingham community,” says TNT Executive Director Tam DeBolt.

Chuck Evans, president of the TNT Board of Trustees, says the hours of diligent work that DeBolt – as well as past and current board members and other supporters – have invested in the property search represent a true labor of love.

“This protracted process has been arduous at times, but keeping TNT alive has been worth every moment,” Evans says. “And there simply are not enough words to adequately thank John and Louise Beard for their generous donation and their continued dedication to and love for Terrific New Theatre.”

LIVE design group will be the architecture firm, and Locke General Contractors the construction firm, that will work with TNT throughout the building renovation process to create a dynamic and versatile performance venue, ensuring it meets the needs of performers and audiences alike. TNT anticipates opening for business in the remodeled building sometime in 2024.

For more information about TNT and this building project, follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram and visit its website at terrificnewtheatre.com.

Terrific New Theatre, Inc. (TNT) is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization known for producing captivating live performances since 1986 in Birmingham, Alabama, where it has been a vital contributor to the performing arts scene. TNT's mission is to promote the presence of nonprofit community theater in Birmingham and the surrounding region through the presentation of a distinctive season of high-quality, contemporary programs. In addition, TNT is a showcase for local talent and a workshop/lab where theater folk can experience hands-on participation.