THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in October

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present The Addams Family Oct. 17-20, in the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa (600 Greensboro Ave). Playwrights Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice teamed up with composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa to adapt the eccentric, creepy-but-kooky Addams family in this hilarious musical.

Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, sees the light and invites her boyfriend, Lucas Beineke and his family to pay a call on the Addams for a "normal night." Wednesday has a secret; she and Lucas are engaged. Wednesday tells her father, Gomez, about the engagement, but she asks that he hide this secret from his lovely wife, Morticia, and the rest of the family. Can young love bring these two families with very different backgrounds together, or will it just be mayhem?

Returning to Theatre Tuscaloosa are performers Da'Vontay Brown, Colton Crowe, Finley Johnson, Joey Lay, Avery May, Nicholas Pappas, Brady Taylor, and Meredith Vaughn. New to the Theatre Tuscaloosa mainstage are Val Allen, Matthew Beutjer, Bridget Bingham, Elle Brown, Mara Eva Cline, Keegan Connor, Emma Foughty, Ellen Foxx, Alexa-Grace Lindley, Preston Lumpkins, Brayden Mahatekar, Kaylee McMahan, Madelyn Ragsdale, Neeley Robertson, and Reid Salvador. They are joined by All-Star cast member Ava Buchanan.

"I am thrilled to return to Theatre Tuscaloosa to direct and choreograph 'The Addams Family.' The cast includes actors that I have known for many years, current and former students of mine from the University of Alabama's Musical Theatre BFA program, and community members with whom I have never worked," Director and choreographer Stacy Alley said. "Combining this group of talented performers from various theatrical backgrounds is incredibly exciting, especially in this fun and kooky show that challenges audiences to consider what normal is."

Alley is joined by a Production Team including: Henry Lewers, Musical Director; Ashlyn Lambert, Stage Manager; Therrin Eber, Scenic Designer; Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer; David Jones, Sound and Lighting Designer; Joey Lay, Prop Designer, and Ava Buchanan, Hair and Makeup Designer.

"This show is a whirlwind of nostalgia and fun, especially for the spooky season," Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "Stacy and her team are going to do an amazing job with this production, and I cannot wait to bring it to the Bama stage!"

Performance dates are as follows: Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. "The Addams Family," will be presented in the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Tickets for "The Addams Family" go on sale Sept. 12 for donors and Sept. 19 for the public. Prices are $26 for adults, $22 for seniors, members of the military, and Shelton State Community College (SSCC) Employees, $18 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $10 for SSCC students. An additional $3 per ticket facility fee will also apply to support the Bama Theatre. This musical is appropriate for all ages.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2024-25 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by BankFirst, Afflink, Mercedes-Benz US International, Inc., the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. The 2024-25 media partner is Townsquare Media. Corporate sponsorships are still available for individual productions.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

