Shelton State Adds Saturday Matinee Performance to THE DIVINERS

Due to high demand and limited seating, Shelton State adds a performance to the run of The Diviners on Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. in the D-rooms on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Rd).

The renovation of the Bean-Brown Theatre is underway, and as a result, The Diviners is in a smaller-than-usual venue. The Sunday matinee performance is sold out, so the Saturday matinee will accommodate this higher demand.

"We are so excited that so many people want to come see this show," Director Tina Turley said. "Tickets will sell fast for this added performance, so I recommend securing your seats now!"

Set in a small, mythical Indiana town in the 1930s, this modern-day parable tells the story of a mentally challenged boy who's early childhood trauma left him with an extreme fear of water and a gift: he is a diviner, one who can locate underground aquifers. He befriends a disillusioned preacher passing through town, whose well-meant guidance leads to calamity. The Diviners is a humorous, beautiful, and tragic tale that speaks to present-day concerns with gentle wisdom.

The cast includes Shelton State students Averie Bonneville, Kaydence Kimbrough, and LaVorius McCruter, community members JaVonte Gowdy, Emma Robinson, Mark Nuismer, DeAnthony Mays, Louise Manos, and James Howell, Theatre Tuscaloosa Managing Director Adam Miller, and Tuscaloosa T. Earle Johnson "All-Star Cast" member Carol DeVelice.

Turley, who also serves as Theatre Tuscaloosa's Executive Producer, is directing The Diviners and is joined by production team Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therrin Eber, lighting designer; Charles Prosser, sound designer; Miranda Zapata, movement choreographer; Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup artist; and Ellie DeFreese, assistant stage manager.

The Diviners performances run April 17 - 20 at 7:30 p.m. and April 20 & 21 at 2 p.m. in the D-rooms just off the atrium on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. The Sunday performance, April 21, is sold out, however open-seat tickets may be purchased at the door before the show. Tickets are on sale now and cost $5 for all ages. This play is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

