Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; at Theatre of Gadsden Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Greta Lambert - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 17%

Abijah Cunningham - CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR - Red Mountain Theatre 11%

Erika Kellom - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 9%

Jeremy Jefferson - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre 9%

Rickey Powell - BUSY DAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa 9%

Sunny Brown - MISSED FIRECRACKERS - Central Alabama Theater 8%

Henry Scott - CABARET - CAT Cabaret 7%

Jackson Massey - LITTLE BLACK DRESSES AND BOWTIES - The DANE 7%

Abijah Cunningham - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 6%

Halo Wheeler - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 6%

Kristin Stakowski - MISSED FIRECRACKERS - Central Alabama Theater 5%

Henry Scott - ADVENTURES OF HYLANDO - Central Alabama Theater 2%

Henry Scott - THE ADVENTURES OF HYLANDO - Central Alabama Theater 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Cheryl Sington - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 9%

Carl Dean - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Virginia Samford Theatre 9%

Tuan Malinowski - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UAB Theatre 9%

Kelly Page - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre of Gadsden 9%

Ursula Smith - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 8%

James Keith Posey & Raquel Whitehead - OLIVER! - Pike Road Theatre Company 7%

Lindsay Troja - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROS - Samford University 7%

Cole Cabiness - NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 7%

Dr. Cheryl Sington - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 6%

Lindsay Benton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 6%

Lindsay Sockler Troha - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Bria Tyner - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain 4%

Roy Lightner - ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Robin Lewis - KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Ursula Smith - BROWN SUGAR NUTCRACKER - DJD Theatre 3%

Henry Scott - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Jamorris Rivers - CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Chelsea Reynolds - COMPANY - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hillary Cunningham - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 13%

Kelleybrooke Brown - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre 10%

Joy Tilley Perryman - RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH - Theatre of Gadsden 9%

Emily Blossom - OLIVER! - Pike Road Theatre Company 8%

Kimberly Schnormeier - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - UAB Theatre 7%

Sharon Morgan - KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theatre 7%

Melanie Yancey and Molly Page - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre of Gadsden 6%

Kyle Everett - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo 5%

Heather Hood - ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Theresa Ham - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 5%

Becky Freeman & Joey Lay - NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 4%

Emily Gill - ANON(YMOUS) - University of Montevallo 4%

Mary Taylor Gurney - THE MERRY WIDOW - Birmingham Music Club 4%

Jeanette Waterman - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Emily Gill - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo 3%

Kyle Everett - ANONYMOUS - University of Montevallo 3%

James Lebo - 9 TO 5` - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Myrna Colley-Lee - FREEDOM RIDER - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kathleen Geldard - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mike Beecham - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 17%

Dr. David Callaghan - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo 12%

Kelleybrooke Brown - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre 10%

James Keith Posey - OLIVER! - Pike Road Theater Company 8%

Mike Beecham - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre of Gadsden 6%

Mary Kate Condra - NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 5%

Stephen Tyler Davis - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 5%

Carl Dean - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Virginia Samford Theatre 4%

Roy Lightner - ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Cheryl Hall - GODSPELL - UAB 3%

Valerie Accetta - CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain 3%

Chelsea Reynolds - COMPANY - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Cooper Ellis - A NEW BRAIN - University of Alabama at Birmingham 3%

Carlton V Bell II - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theatre Company 3%

David Callaghan - COMPANY - University of Montevallo Theatre Dept 3%

Robin Lewis - KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theater 3%

Henry Scott - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Kristin Kenning - THE MERRY WIDOW - Birmingham Music Club 2%

ONCE - Red Mountain 2%

Keith Cromwell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bart Pitchford - ANONYMOUS - University of Montevallo 13%

Charnelle Brown - SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 12%

Carl Dean - ERNEST AND THE PALE MOON - Jefferson County Academy of Theatre and Dance 10%

Dennis McLernon - NOISES OFF - UAB 9%

Gerald Pitchford - ANON(YMOUS) - University of Montevallo 8%

Kenyatta 'YaYa' Browne - THE MAMALOGUES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 7%

Rachael Pike Upton - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - South City Theatre 6%

Rick Dildine - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 6%

Lisa Ponder - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 5%

Mike Cunliffe - CLUE - BIRMINGHAM FESTIVAL THEATER 5%

Paul K. Looney - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Charles Prosser - GIRLS' WEEKEND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Carlton V Bell - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Collective 3%

Kelsey Crawford - PUFFS - Birmingham Festival Theater 2%

Mackey Atkinson - SORDID LIVES - Birmingham Festival Theater 2%

Jane Phares - BLITHE SPIRIT - Belltower Players 2%

Kiera Gillock - STOP KISS - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Donna Williamson - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - South City Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

THE CAST OF RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH - Theatre of Gadsden 12%

BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - UAB 10%

ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEREOS - Samford University 8%

A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo Theatre Dept 7%

OLIVER! - Pike Road Theatre Company 7%

ANONYMOUS - University of Montevallo 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

GROWN MAN ISSUES - The Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

ONCE - Red Mountain 3%

FREEDOM RIDER - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - University of Montevallo 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 1%

SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

COMPANY - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

CLUE - BFT 1%

9 TO 5 - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cassie Cunningham - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 15%

Jenn Luck - RING OF FIRE - Theatre of Gadsden 10%

James Seymour - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre 8%

Tollie Boone - THE MAGIC FLUTE - Samford University 6%

Bailey Dumlao - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - UAB Theatre 6%

Jonathan David Washington - HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre 6%

Kel Laeger - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo 5%

Kel Laeger - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo 5%

Joey Lay - NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 4%

Cory Pattak - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 4%

ONCE - Red Mountain 4%

Brad Cozby - ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theater 3%

Tollie Boone - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Samford University 2%

Erin Hisey - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Jonathan David Washington - SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Kelly Allison - A NEW BRAIN - The University of Alabama at Birmingham 2%

CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theater 2%

Isabella Byrd - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Christian Specht - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Samford University 2%

Brad Cozby - KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Ben Boyer and Sarah Robbins - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Sarah Robbins - MERRY WIDOW - Opera Birmingham 1%

Lyndell McDonald - THE MAMALOGUES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Christian Specht - THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Samford University 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Billy Jenkins - RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH - Theatre of Gadsden 21%

Angie Campbell - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 13%

Carolyn Violi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - University of Alabama at Birmingham 7%

Jennifer Hartsell - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo 7%

Jennifer Hartselle - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo 6%

Brad Diamond - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Samford Theatre 6%

Jordan Harper - NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 5%

Dee Hill - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 5%

Anthony Smith - ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Dee Hill - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Encore Theatre 3%

Leslie Poss - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Anthony Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Anthony Smith - CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Anthony Smith - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Carolyn Violi - A NEW BRAIN - University of Alabama at Birmingham 2%

Jennifer Hartsell - COMPANY - University of Montevallo Theatre Dept 2%

Michael King - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Debbie Mielke - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Debbie Mielke - COMPANY - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Brian Vilunias - THE MERRY WIDOW - Birmingham Music Club 1%

Christy Vest - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Debbie Mielke - INTO THE WOODS - Homewood Theater 1%

Cris Frisco - LA BOHEME - Opera Birmingham 0%



Best Musical

A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo Theatre Dept 12%

BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 12%

RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - University of Alabama at Birmingham 11%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre 8%

ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEREOS - Samford University 7%

OLIVER! - Pike Road Theater Company 6%

CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 3%

SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

9 TO 5 - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Virginia Samford Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

FLATLINERS THE MUSICAL - Annslyn Pilkington and Jennifer Hartsell 24%

FREEDOM RIDER - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 16%

ECHO(ES) - UAB 12%

CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 12%

HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 8%

ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Collective 7%

MARC RABY'S HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre 7%

SALOME VS JOHN - University of Montevallo 4%

GROWN MAN ISSUES - Encore Theatre and Gallery 4%

SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Encore Theatre 3%

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST - University of Montevallo 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Troy Serena - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - University of Alabama at Birmingham 14%

John Christopher Adams - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 10%

Hannah Warden - RING OF FIRE - Theatre of Gadsden 5%

Madison Hotchkiss - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo Theatre Dept 5%

Cecil Washington, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Zaylon Johnson - OLIVER! - Pike Road Theater Company 4%

Gene Austyn Lucas - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - University of Montevallo 4%

David Ritschard - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 3%

Jensyn Seay - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre 3%

Ava Williams - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

Griff Isbell - OLIVER! - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

Katie Sims - MATILDA, JR - Aggie Theatre 3%

Erika Kellom - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Encore Theatre 2%

AvaRose Brown - SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN - Aggie Theatre 2%

Caleb Burdette - NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 2%

Dominique Posey - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Matthew J. Staley - ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Abijah Cunningham - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Reagan Branch - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Amy Johnson - 9 TO 5 - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Sadie Farmer - A NEW BRAIN - University of Alabama at Birmingham 2%

Steven Yates - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Delaney Eaves - COMPANY - University of Montevallo Theatre Dept 2%

Jamie Shannon Ferguson Ertle - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Sophie Barton - MATILDA, JR - Aggie Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Griffin Simmons - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 11%

Cameron White - DEARLY DEPARTED - Encore Theatre And Gallery 7%

Seviin Li - MARC RABY’S HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 7%

Will Harrel - AS YOU LIKE IT - University of Montevallo 6%

Ian Black - NOISES OFF - UAB Theatre 6%

Macy Robinson - AS YOU LIKE IT - University of Montevallo Theatre Dept 6%

Jaanai Delatorre - ANONYMOUS - University of Montevallo 5%

Campbell Pate - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theater 4%

Benjamin Bonenfant - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 4%

Amanda Watson - AS YOU LIKE IT - University of Montevallo 3%

NorQuina Rieves - THE MAMALOGUES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Chris Sam’s - THE NORMAL HEART - University of Montevallo 3%

Jeremy Christopher Jefferson - GROWN MAN ISSUES - Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

Toy Matthews - DEARLY DEPARTED - Encore Theatre And Gallery 3%

Meghan Andrews - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 2%

Cathrerine Fries Vaughn - THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING - Central Alabama Theater 2%

Dianna Shaw - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Gabriel Bernal - CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Jessica Briana Kelly - GIRLS' WEEKEND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

TeShara Monique - GROWN MAN ISSUES - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Wes Lee - MARC RABY’S HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Destiny Clark - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - South City Theatre 1%

Michael Wilbanks - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 1%

Nick Crawford - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - BFT 1%

Rodney Fomby - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Collective 1%



Best Play

ANON(YMOUS) - University of Montevallo 15%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Samford University 12%

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 11%

NOISES OFF - UAB Theatre 8%

DEARLY DEPARTED - Encore Theatre and Gallery 7%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 7%

MARC RABY’S HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 4%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 4%

HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

SORDID LIVES - Birmingham Festival Theater 3%

CLUE - Birmingham Festival Theater 3%

THE MAMALOGUES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

GIRLS' WEEKEND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Collective 2%

GROWN MAN ISSUES - The Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

THE EIGHT: THE REINDEER MONOLOGUES - Birmingham Festival Theater 2%

SKELETON CREW - Encore Theater 1%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Homewood Theatre 1%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - South City Theatre 1%

THE COARSE ACTING SHOW - South City Theater 0%

NIGHT OF JANUARY 16 - South City Theatre 0



Best Production of an Opera

THE MAGIC FLUTE - Samford Opera 46%

LA BOHEME - Opera Birmingham 31%

MERRY WIDOW - Opera Birmingham 12%

THE MERRY WIDOW - Birmingham Music Club 11%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kendelle Stovall and Joe Cannon - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 16%

Richard Dean and Julie Nelson - RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH - Theatre of Gadsden 12%

Kel Laegar - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo 9%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Samford University Theatre and Dance 9%

David Page - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo 8%

Cliff Simon - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - UAB 7%

Adam Koch - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 5%

Harlan Penn - SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 5%

Richard Dunham - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

ONCE - Red Mountain 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theater 3%

Steve Gilliam & Sam Carter Gilliam - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Lisa Ponder - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 2%

Sam and Steve Carter Gilliam - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theater 1%

Rachel Finley - THE MAMALOGUES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Ben Boyer - COMPANY - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

Ben Bower - 9 TO 5 - Virginia Samford Theater 1%

Beowulf Boritt - FREEDOM RIDER - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 1%

Jeff Behm - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 1%

Ben Bower - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Viriginia Samford Theater 1%

Jameson Sanford - GIRLS' WEEKEND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Lynne Hutton - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wayne Cornutt - RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH - Theatre of Gadsden 32%

Phil Lindsey - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo 15%

Phil Lindsey - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo 8%

Tavares Cook - SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 7%

Patrick MacDonald - ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 7%

Melanie Chen Cole - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 6%

Patrick MacDonald - KINKY BOOTS - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Patrick MacDonald - CINDERELLA - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Patrick MacDonald - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Aija Penix - ONE IN TWO - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Collective 3%

Raey Bagley - GIRLS' WEEKEND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Charles Prosser - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Benjo J. Verge - THE MAMALOGUES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sam Wallace - OLIVER! - Pike Road Theatre Company 7%

Sam Riggs - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEREOS - Samford University 7%

Cole Cannon - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 5%

Karly Wilmore - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo 5%

Molly Page - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

Joe Condon - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - UAB 4%

David Jones - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

Joy Hill - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo 4%

Annslyn Pilkington - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo 3%

Britton Cochran - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre 3%

Domonique Posey - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre 3%

Emily Weaver - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Samford University 3%

Abby Sledd - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo 3%

Lacindra McGowan - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 3%

Kazarious Brown - NEWSIES - Actor's Charitable Theatre 3%

Shelby Waggoner - A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo 3%

Griffin Simmons - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre 3%

Jeremy Jefferson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Tucker Simmons - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre 3%

Bart Gunter - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre of Gadsden 2%

Juna Givhan - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Encore Theatre 2%

Cody Taylor - ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Sadie Farmer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - University of Alabama at Birmingham 2%

Mary Stell - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden 2%

Ava Williams - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Eric Browne - THE NORMAL HEART - University of Montevallo 11%

Abigail Heuton - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 7%

Tucker Simmons - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 7%

The Makeup Mariachi - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 5%

Kirk Kirkpatrick - SORDID LIVES - Birmingham Festival Theatre 5%

Jazmin Miller - ANONYMOUS - University of Montevallo 4%

Delina Dean - ANONYMOUS - University of Montevallo 4%

Valerie Smith Webb - HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre 4%

Desmond Bozeman - DEARLY DEPARTED - Encore Theatre and Gallery 3%

Vernon Jackson Jr. - HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre 3%

Andrew Duxbury - THE EIGHT: THE REINDEER MONOLOGUES - Birmingham Festival Theatre 3%

Aly Sullivan - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 3%

Brent Jones - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

AvaRose Brown - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 3%

Nick Crawford - THE NORMAL HEART - University of Montevallo 3%

Grace Jacobs - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Hall - GIRLS' WEEKEND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Terrance Campbell - DEARLY DEPARTED - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Todd Ponder - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre 2%

Sharron Collins - GROWN MAN ISSUES - Encore Theatre 2%

Leah Luker - THE NORMAL HEART - University of Montevallo 2%

Cooper Shattuck - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Neal Hunter Hyde - SORDID LIVES - Birmingham Festival Theater 2%

Jordan Hall - ANONYMOUS - University of Montevallo 1%

Coach Wes Lee - HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%