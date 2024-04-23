Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Magic City Acceptance Academy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Delightful Treat: Magic City Acceptance Academy's "Little Shop of Horrors" is a crowd-pleaser

Magic City Acceptance Academy has outdone themselves with their vibrant production of "Little Shop of Horrors." Under the skilled direction of Mr. Spiro Gerontakis, this beloved musical blossomed on stage.

Carter Burton shone as Seymour, captivating the audience with his musical prowess and endearing portrayal of the hapless hero. His chemistry with Lori Stevenson's Audrey was charming and heartfelt. The urchins (Nicolas Foglia, Chloe Jackson-Spratt, Lilla Mwenja, and Alex Pepke) were a burst of energy, their strong vocals adding a delightful layer to the production.

Elliot Grisaffi's Mr. Mushnik, and Gabe Pepke's sadistic dentist provided excellent comedic moments. A special mention goes to Kameron Cazeau as the voice of Audrey 2–that plant had serious attitude!

The production's pacing was flawless, and the props, especially the ever-growing Audrey 2, were a visual feast. Magic City Acceptance Academy's "Little Shop of Horrors" is a testament to the talent of its young performers and a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

