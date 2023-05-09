Joy Tilley Perryman Helms Alabama Premiere of LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER Saturday, 5/13 in Gadsden

Just in time for the ideal Mother's Day celebration, Gadsden native Joy Tilley Perryman directs the Alabama premiere of Ann Iming's Listen to Your Mother this Saturday, May 13, at Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center on the campus of Gadsden State Community College.

Described as "a story-telling phenomenon," Listen to Your Mother debuted in 2010 and has been performed in more than 60 cities. This edition is presented by Tilley Perryman's Joy's Jubilations LLC, a new performing arts organization she founded to provide educational theater experiences for young people in the Gadsden area, with the goal of brining professional theater to the region within the next few years.

"This event is for everyone that has a mother, no matter what those relationships may look like," Tilley Perryman explains.

Listen to Your Mother is the second project brought to life by Tilley Perryman after the very successful spring break theater camp held at Gadsden Museum of Art this past March.

The cast of storytellers included in this event include homeschooling moms, college professors and even some who are not mothers. A portion of ticket sales will go to New Centurion, a rehab center for women located in Gadsden.

The 2023 Gadsden production of Listen to Your Mother is the third in which Tilley Perryman has been involved. She was a proud member of the 2010 inaugural cast at Nashville's Tennessee Performing Arts Center and did double duty as director and storyteller in the iconic Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre production.

"Full of laughs and tears, gasps and silences, tickets to Listen to Your Mother make an excellent Mother's Day gift for everyone in your circle," Tilley Perryman continues.

Listen to Your Mother will be presented Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the venerable Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center located on the campus of Gadsden State Community College. Tickets may be purchased at www.wallacehall.org or www.purplepass.com.

About Joy Tilley Perryman A native of Gadsden, she graduated from Southside High School, the University of Montevallo and Auburn University before landing at the University of Mississippi for grad school. While there she met Dean Perryman, the man who changed the trajectory of her life. She and Dean and their beloved black lab Elvis eventually landed in Nashville, Tennessee, where Joy had a very successful career acting, directing, costuming and designing props at Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre. In her spare time, she has taught creative dramatics to children and may been seen occasionally seen in films and commercials. After moving back to Alabama during the Covid 19 pandemic, Tilley Perryman has worked with the Oxford Performing Arts Center, Theatre of Gadsden and the drama department at Gadsden State Community College. She is excited to launch her own production company with the Alabama premiere of Listen to Your Mother. This is her third time to be involved in a production of LTYM and they just keep getting better and better. "This one is for Dean, you made this all happen, bables. I will be waiting for you just a little house left of center. Forever and always."